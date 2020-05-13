During the election campaign last fall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a rocky road to his minority win on October 21. Rewind a month from that night and he was speaking on an issue that has sparked some non-COVID-19 debate right now.
As Nova Scotia began the slow process of recovery from an act of horror that saw 22 lives taken, Trudeau announced a ban on all military-style assault rifles.
The two events can not necessarily be linked. As far as we know at this point the killer used a handgun, not a military-style assault rifle.
The promise of a ban can be seen as a misstep as well. Again, as far as what is known about the killer is that he was not licensed for carrying weapons. While this instance did not see the use of an assault rifle, the weapons are still tarnished by history.
The Ruger mini-14 was the weapon of choice for the killer in the Montreal Massacre. The semi-automatic was used to take 15 lives there.
Other guns have been used to take lives. Banning these weapons is going to be a drop in the bucket towards stopping gun-based violence.
The answer is not as simple as saying a vague class of weapons. It is going to be so much more complex than that and hopefully the Prime Minister will see that.
Sean MacDougall
