As Canadians come to grips with the fallout from the worst mass shooting in the country’s history, the federal government is wasting no time pushing its disarmament agenda. It is proposing prohibitions on many popular types of semiautomatic sporting and competition rifles, including the AR-15, which is owned by as many as 83,000 licensed shooters and to date has never been involved in any mass shootings or crimes.
Nonetheless, this Liberal gun control agenda – spearheaded by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair – promises to go to great lengths to punish the most law-abiding segment of Canadian society with a useless act of virtue signalling designed to placate the decreasing percentage of the population who still believe removing firearms from law-abiding citizens is the most effective way to prevent future tragedies.
Considering the facts surrounding the Nova Scotia shootings, this blatant move against the firearms community by Justin Trudeau’s minority government smacks of reckless desperation. It is a known fact the shooter not only didn’t have a PAL (Possession and Acquisition license) but was under a firearms prohibition! The firearms he used were acquired through illegal means.
Now, after hearing these cold, hard facts, any stubborn individual who still is comfortable with government agents stealing private property under threat of prosecution and prison time should seriously consider this analogy: imagine next time a prohibited driver steals a car and runs over a group of people, are you ready to surrender that 2020 Outlander you drove off the lot brand spanking new?
Sounds extremely outlandish and unfair, doesn’t it? You’ve just been given a lesson in what law-abiding hunters, farmers, and target shooters have been dealing with for decades.
We’ve been assailed by the usual cries and pleas for more restrictions on civilian firearms ownership in the wake of the Nova Scotia shooting, mainly by those whose basis for doing so is based purely on emotion and not scientific evidence.
Common sense should rule the day, but sadly instead it is on the endangered species list, just like the lowly AR-15 which, like many types of popular automobiles, is not a threat to public safety.
Chris McGarry,
A member of Canada’s National Firearms Association,
Belfast
