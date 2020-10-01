The Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute has decided to not appeal the recent building permit rejected by the Town of Three Rivers council.
In an email to The Graphic, a spokesperson for the institute said the priority of GWBI is building trust with their community.
While the permit did meet the criteria laid out before it under the Brudenell Zoning Bylaw, GWBI said it feels it was important to address concerns of residents in the area.
In previous Three Rivers meetings, residents have voiced concerns over the amount of properties GWBI owns and the number of cold beds it has or homes that members and supporters have around the monastery.
The building permit was for a second residence building at the monastery as part of the second phase of its master development plan.
At full build out, the monastery would be able to house up to 1,400 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.