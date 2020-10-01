We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now
Three Rivers Council meeting

Venerable Yvonne, front, watches on as Silva Strojak of Nine Yards Studios, the architecture firm GWBI is working with, presents information to council at the September 14 council meeting at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre. The permit for the residence building was defeated by Three Rivers council 7-3. GWBI has chosen not to appeal the decision.

Sean MacDougall photo

The Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute has decided to not appeal the recent building permit rejected by the Town of Three Rivers council.

In an email to The Graphic, a spokesperson for the institute said the priority of GWBI is building trust with their community.

While the permit did meet the criteria laid out before it under the Brudenell Zoning Bylaw, GWBI said it feels it was important to address concerns of residents in the area.

In previous Three Rivers meetings, residents have voiced concerns over the amount of properties GWBI owns and the number of cold beds it has or homes that members and supporters have around the monastery.

The building permit was for a second residence building at the monastery as part of the second phase of its master development plan.

At full build out, the monastery would be able to house up to 1,400 people.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.