The Morell Chevies scored seven runs in the sixth inning to break open a close game and defeated the Cardigan Clippers 9-3 in Kings County Baseball League action in Morell on Sunday.
Troy Coffin and Sam Walsh were in a pitcher’s duel with both putting up goose eggs until the bottom of the fourth inning. In that inning, Nathan Jones belted a home run to left centre to give Morell a 1-0 lead. Taylor Larkin’s RBI double gave the Chevies a 2-0 lead after four innings. The Clippers loaded the bases in the top of five however, were limited to one run on a sac fly by Sam Walsh. Cardigan took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a two run double by Carter MacLlelan. Scott Harper’s RBI walk tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Matt O’Shea’s two run single pushed the winning runs across home plate. Morell turned a pair of double plays.
Scott Harper is officially in the running for catch of the year. The veteran fielder ran deep into the gap to catch a sinking line drive in right centre field robbing Clipper catcher Liam Laybolt of a probable double.
The Stratford Athletics defeated the Grant Thornton Tigers 2-0 in another pitcher’s duel. Jon Arsenault picked up the impressive complete game win allowing only one hit, a two out single in the fourth inning by Jeremy Keoughan. He struck out 11 batters. Jordan Stevenson took the hard luck loss giving up only seven hits. The A’s scored both their runs in the fifth inning. Josh Myers doubled in the winning run while Jed Noonan added insurance with an RBI single.
The Peakes Bombers won their second straight game in their last at bats. The Bombers scored four runs in the top of the eighth to defeat the PEI Youth Selects 10-6 last Friday evening at Memorial. The Selects forced an extra inning when they scored two runs to tie the game 6-6. Both teams played game two and it was called after the lights were turned out at Memorial Field due to a time curfew. The Bombers were about to come to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 8-5.
Cole McLaren has returned to his hometown of Morell after his season with the Detroit Tigers farm system was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Tigers and the KCBL both gave him the green light to play in the KCBL this season with the Chevies.
Parity looks to be strong once again. Just 10 days into the schedule, we have one undefeated team and one winless team. Peakes are 2-0; Morell 2-1; Cardigan 1-1; Stratford 1-1; Youth Selects 1-2 and the Grant Thornton Tigers are 0-2.
Future games - Wednesday - Peakes/Jays 6:30 pm at Memorial; Stratford/Morell in Morell at 6:30 pm.
Friday games - Grant Thornton Tigers/PEI Youth Selects double header. First game begins at 6:30 pm.
Sunday games - Morell/Peakes at MacDonald Field at 2 pm; Stratford/Cardigan, 2 pm at the Clipper Field, depending on field conditions.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - Once again the league thanks Mike Waugh and Domino’s Pizza for their generous contribution. The first winner of free pizza this year is Jon Arsenault who tossed a complete game one hitter with 11 strikeouts. Also in another game Arsenault had multiple hits and two RBIs.
