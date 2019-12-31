At least one Island contractor says the closure of Northern Pulp is already having an effect on the forestry industry but the full impact won’t be known for some time.
It is through the sawmills that are now in business where PEI harvesters stand to lose, harvester Dan Dupont of Montague said.
The Nova Scotia mills where PEI wood is sent are the businesses in jeopardy.
“If you are a sawmill you have to have a place to get rid of your (wood) chips. If you have nowhere to send them you are not viable anymore,” Mr Dupont said.
The trickle down to PEI harvesters will come if those business can’t find a buyer for their chips and have to shut down.
Historically Mr Dupont has sent studs to Scotsburn Lumber in Nova Scotia, but two days after Northern Pulp announced the closure of its Abecrombie pulp mill, the Scotsburn company announced they were lowering their rates.
“Most Island contractors were sending their studs across the ferry to Scotsburn Lumber so now we will be taking the fixed link and going to other Nova Scotia lumber mills,” Mr Dupont said.
With a small harvester and processor and a staff of three, Mr Dupont says his operation is small compared to many other PEI harvesters. His work is in thinning and sheltering existing woodlots while many others are in the business of clear cutting and have bigger and more expensive equipment.
“A lot of harvesters have a lot more invested and my heart goes out to them,” he said.
The full impact of what the closure will have on the industry is yet unknown.
Mr Dupont said a call from the PEI Department of Forestry shortly after the shutdown was announced was good news. He assumes all those involved in the forestry industry received the call.
The government wants to know what it can do to help.
“We don’t know what that looks like yet because we can’t quantify it, but it helps to know the support is there,” Mr Dupont said.
There are approximately 228,000 hectares of forest on PEI, the majority of which is owned by private woodlot owners who hire contractors like Mr Dupont to harvest their product.
No one was available for comment from Northumberland Ferries but trucks loaded with wood headed for Nova Scotia regularly use the connection between Wood Islands and Caribou.
