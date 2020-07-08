Like the forecast of a mid-March blizzard scores of Islanders fear the worst now that the Atlantic provinces are open to inter-provincial travel.
That anxiety heightened Saturday when three new cases were announced on PEI even though these cases weren’t connected to the bubble.
Social media exploded shortly thereafter with offerings of condemnation, hateful remarks and blame - not just directed at government but visitors and even Island neighbours to neighbours.
Without hesitation our thoughts and prayers go out to the residents of Whisperwood Villa in Charlottetown. Also to the staff who work there including the member who tested positive for the virus. Initial test results were negative and all will be retested in a week.
In the meantime spreading fear and apprehension will get us nowhere but deeper into a hole of stress and depression.
On the upside, if anything is to be salvaged from this summer season visitors must be allowed to come. And from all reports they came in droves on the weekend. To save our sanity we must also be able to visit family and friends off-Island.
The take-away in Premier King personally greeting traffic coming onto PEI via Confederation Bridge last Friday was a show of exceptional leadership - a class act.
Opening Atlantic borders was a long time coming but unfortunately will bear the scars of naysayers for a long time down the road.
Applause all around for King’s decision to lead by example in showing Islanders that we remain a welcoming province.
Sadly our reputation has been tarnished to a degree over the past three months.
Suspicion is among the many negative responses we’ve seen. Scores of Islanders were horrified when they saw out of province licence plates. The drivers, in their minds, were guilty without reason or explanation.
That in no way, shape or form is the Island way.
We have the luxury of living on an island where closed borders can, to a degree, protect us. We were given shelter from the storm but there comes a time to hoist the sails and journey on.
Visitors come to PEI to experience our unique way of life. Our province offers a slower pace and an opportunity to mingle with a mostly embracing population.
It’s not all about money. Health and family come first without question.
King and his government can’t see into the future any more than the rest of us. Everyone is doing the best they can so please move on without hate or prejudice.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.