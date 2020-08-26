The more things change the more they stay the same.
I’m not sure who to attribute that quote to, but nevertheless it rings true when it comes to land use issues in PEI.
A year ago several letters to the editor in The Graphic relayed reader’s concerns over land use.
It has been a topic high on the agenda of many Islanders over the years, in particular farming families whose bread and butter comes from the use of the land.
Let’s face it, you can’t farm without land and PEI is only so big.
Once land is lost to development it is pretty hard to put it back into production,not impossible, but not an easy task.
On the other side of the coin many farmers mourn the loss of huge tracts of land to corporate farms.
Times have changed.
The rural PEI landscape is no longer dotted with a multitude of self-sufficient family farm operations.
But there are still family farms that want to thrive and continue to farm for generations to come. To do that in this day in age it takes, well, more land.
In the face of crop rotation farmers need more land, whether owned or leased,to keep their production margins constant.
Land issues exist in urban areas too. Zoning needs to be clearly scrutinized and enforced.
The province is looking for public input on land issues with an online public consultation Land Matters.
It is up to each and every Islander to have their say.
Just as it was with public consultations during the creation of the PEI Water Act back in 2015, we all have a stake in the game.
Have your say at https://www. landmatterspei.ca/feedback.
Charlotte MacAulay
