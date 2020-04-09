Island singer/songwriter, Tara MacLean, had Dr Heather Morrison, PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer in mind when she co-wrote one of her latest songs with Catherine MacLellan.
A repeated lyric throughout the new song, titled This Storm, is, “I know it will be alright. It is going to take some time, so hold on through this storm and soon, we will be together.”
Check out the song at https://www.facebook.com/taramacleanmusic/videos/1008409359531047/
Dr Morrison referenced this song last week to express how she feels about facing the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel that way as we go into this storm,” Dr Morrison said. “We will get through this. But we’re in for some rough days ahead.”
In anticipation of rough days ahead, meaning an expected increase in COVID-19 cases on PEI, staff and directors of PEI’s health care system have been shifting and shuffling to create the space the province will need to care for prospective patients.
“Staff at our Prince County Hospital and our Queen Elizabeth Hospital and all facilities are working to move patients to locations where they can be cared for appropriately and safely,” says Marion Dowling, PEI’s Chief Nursing Officer.
According to a plan created by Health PEI and the Chief Public Health Office, if patients need hospitalization to treat COVID-19, they will be admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.
If there is a need for more care than the Queen Elizabeth Hospital can manage at that time, patients with COVID-19 who need intensive care will be admitted to the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.
“We have achieved our target,” says Ms Dowling when explaining occupancy at the Queen Elizabeth and Prince County Hospitals is down to about 60 per cent.
Ms Dowling says patients who have been moved from the two hospitals are those who were already waiting to be moved to long-term care facilities.
Health PEI is looking to see if the Old Riverview Manor in Montague could be used.
“We’re looking at what the possibility is there, to get it up and running,” says Ms Dowling.
She says the plans about how the building will be used are not complete and will evolve depending on care needs.
The province is reviewing the building’s systems and testing the air quality.
Along with moving patients, reducing services offered in hospitals has helped reduce their occupancy.
Dr Morrison has clarified that if anyone does require care for a medical emergency, they should call 911 or visit the emergency department.
“We certainly are concerned that we would miss something like a myocardial infarction or a heart attack if people do not seek the care they need, if they have symptoms,” says Dr Morrison.
Diverting other services to new, temporary health care spaces has also helped Ms Dowling and health care staff achieve their occupancy goals.
The province has opened two cough and fever clinics to redirect patients presumed to have the virus.
One clinic is located in Charlottetown and the other in the Summerside area. Both clinics have the ability to offer drive through testing for COVID-19.
If someone is unable to drive to a clinic, Health PEI has the ability to test through community paramedics. This service would have to be booked by calling 811.
As of Friday, 129 patients had been assessed at the cough and fever clinic in Charlottetown, and 61 at the clinic in Summerside.
To be accepted and assessed, a referral must first be obtained from a family doctor, a nurse practitioner or an 811 operator.
Health PEI has also opened a psychiatric urgent care clinic at Hillsborough hospital. This clinic will see patients who need urgent care but do not require the medical care of an emergency department.
Ms Dowling says the psychiatric clinic is “an important step in both helping maintain capacity for our emergency departments while also providing care and keeping some of our most vulnerable patients safe.”
Patients aren’t the only people shuffling to prepare for an increased number of COVID-19 cases in the province.
“Right now, in the health care system, there’s lots and lots of movement,” says Mona O’Shea, Executive Director of the PEI Nurses Union.
“There are nurses being reassigned to areas they may never have worked for a number of years,” she says.
“Registered nurses are critical thinkers and they’re problem solvers. With those kinds of qualities, we will get through this.”
Ms O’Shea says employers have to respect their nurses’ clinical assessment skills and be able to provide them with the right equipment at the right time.
For this reason Dr Morrison emphasizes almost daily, the importance of following the public health measures she has repeated.
“We know we cannot stop the pandemic from coming (to PEI) but we do know what we can do to slow and limit the spread,” she said.
“We can stay home - practice physical distancing if you have to go out for essentials, and self-isolate if you are returning from out of province travel.”
“We are by no means near the finish line of this pandemic, in fact it’s nowhere near the horizon,” said Dr Morrison Saturday, once again urging everyone to keep up their work physically distancing, staying home and self-isolating.
“I was imagining Dr Morrison not being able to see her kids and then all the people who are separated from people they love,” says Ms MacLean about what she was thinking when she wrote her new song.
Ms MacLean has performed a solo version of the song, This Storm, from her living room over a Facebook livestream. She dedicated the performance to everybody who is missing someone.
Connecting while maintaining physical distance, Ms MacLean, Ms MacLellan, and cellist Natalie Williams-Calhoun have recorded a copy of the song. They recorded their parts separately, then to mix their recordings, they sent their parts back and forth online.
When spotty internet service didn’t allow that Ms Calhoun dropped off a copy of her recording in Ms MacLean’s mailbox.
Ms MacLean hopes to release a copy of the song for radio as soon as possible.
Community transmission would
greatly challenge health care system
While Health PEI is strategically allocating resources available to the province some resources are limited.
“If PEI experiences widespread community transmission we will be greatly challenged in containing the virus. Our health care system will struggle,” says Dr Morrison.
“So far we have been able to maintain the supplies for our immediate need” said Ms Dowling on Wednesday, at which point no patients with COVID-19 had required hospitalization in PEI.
“Personal protective equipment is in low supply globally,” says Dr Morrison. “We’re competing to get the supplies we need.”
Ms Dowling stressed the province’s need to conserve personal protective equipment.
“We need these supplies when we see COVID-19 patients in hospital,” says Ms Dowling. “This is when the demand will increase significantly.”
“The personal protective equipment, that is the number one thing nurses are required to have in place right now,” says Ms O’Shea “It’s number one they all be fitted with an N95 mask when they’re dealing with patients presumed to have or have been tested positive for COVID-19.”
Ms O’Shea says until COVID-19 is scientifically proven not to be an airborne virus, it’s essential nurses protect themselves as if it is airborne.
Health care workers also need personal protective equipment such as gowns, gloves, and hand sanitizer.
The province has reached out through social media, asking businesses and organizations with supplies like masks and gowns to offer them up to support the province’s response to the virus. The list is extensive and can be found on the PEI government’s website.
“Everyone in our system has a responsibility to each other,” says Ms Dowling about conserving and providing personal protective equipment.
Beyond personal protective equipment, and despite efforts to allocate resources, PEI has a limited supply of hospital beds and equipment such as ventilators.
A proposal was made by the province in 2019 to obtain new ventilators for the Queen Elizabeth and Prince County Hospitals.
The request document stated ventilators at the QEH were aging out and ranged in age from 10 years to 15 years and older.
Ms Dowling says the province is working with a company to fill the need for new ventilators.
She confirmed the province has been talking with the federal government about acquiring additional ventilators after Dr Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer for Canada said the federal government had not been approached by any provincial health authorities for requests of additional ventilators.
The request document shows four ventilators at the Prince County Hospital and 14 at the QEH.
A 2019 study showed that for every 100,000 Islanders, PEI had 12.8 intensive care unit beds with ventilation capacity and 15.6 invasive ventilators.
“If PEI experiences widespread community transmission, we will be greatly challenged,” says Ms Morrison. “Our health care system will struggle to care for those who need it, our whole system will struggle to maintain essential services.”
