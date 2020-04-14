Health PEI has been searching for supplies and staff to prepare for a surge in cases of COVID-19 on PEI.
Health PEI senior Communications Officer, Everton MacLean has confirmed by email that the province has 19 ventilators available to use right now and “26 are coming from the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile very soon.”
Mr MacLean said Health PEI has ordered 12 more ventilators from a vendor and these are expected to arrive mid-May. The province has requested another 15 ventilators through the federal government bulk buying option.
The email from Mr MacLean also confirmed numbers of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed spaces in Island hospitals.
“We have 17 ICU beds normally. With our current COVID-19 plan, we have increased that capacity to 46, should we need them.”
According to Mr MacLean, 51 registered nurses have volunteered to help in the province’s COVID-19 response efforts. Not all of these volunteer nurses are retired, some are “from within the community who are otherwise employed.”
The statement revealed the province has placed 58 nursing students and has 28 new applications from students looking to be placed.
The province has been working with local businesses to source supplies such as masks and hand sanitizer.
Despite these advances in preparation, Dr Heather Morrison, PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer, continues to warn Islanders it is important to follow public health advice and orders.
Advice and orders include stay at home when possible, practice physical distancing when running an essential errand and self-isolate for 14 days if you have travelled out of the province.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.