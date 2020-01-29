There are times when I listen to the local news and shake my head in disbelief.
Our politicians seem to think high speed internet is a huge priority for rural areas.
We live on an island with a lot of low income people who need free dental and eye care covered by our health care system. Preventative care would save millions of dollars and certainly should be a priority.
Juanita Leeco,
Montague
