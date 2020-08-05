We’ve had some fun with our staycations this summer, and are looking to continue the trend by renting a cottage for a couple of days. But in looking at some of the offerings out there this pandemic year, I’m seeing some prices that seem out of whack. Don’t get me wrong, in any other ‘normal’ year, they’d be considered regular prices and those who would normally flock to the Island are willing to pay big bucks for a little stay in paradise. Unfortunately, the pool of visitors in 2020 consists mainly of Islanders and those in our Atlantic bubble. The willingness to pay isn’t quite the same. Regardless, we want to support local, so I googled ‘PEI cottage rentals’ and the fun began.
I checked all the usual suspects: AIRBNB, VRBO, Your Vacation PEI, and the host of sites that automatically default to VRBO, which seems like just about all of them. I typed in some dates to see what was available, and I wasn’t surprised to see there is a lot available in the middle of August this year. Pricing on some is interesting, and there are a lot of vacancies on the higher end rentals. Some have been pulled off the market completely. But I knew we could find something to suit us and our budget.
When you look at listings on cottage websites, they are generally accompanied by photos of the property. Lots of photos. I’m interested in what the place looks like inside, the view, and outside property including the all important deck. And then there are some things included that I just can’t explain.
In one listing, the feature photo, you know, the one designed to capture your interest to immediately click on their property, is a red clay dirt road. No cottage. A dirt road. Another home page showed a front lawn, with chairs, overlooking the woods with the water in the distance and a rainbow in the sky. Is the rainbow always there? Just want to see the cottage folks, just the cottage.
Inside photos are just as important. Show me the bedrooms, the kitchen, washroom, family room and access to the outside. That’s what I need to see. But, I see a lot more. Oh, look, there’s a starfish leaning against a vase in the window. There’s an antique chair with a pillow on it beside the bed. Here’s five different photos...of the same bed. There’s a picture of two throw pillows on a bed. There’s a photo of the lobster embroidered on one of the two throw pillows on the bed. Here’s the two throw pillows on the second bed. There’s a toaster on the counter, beside a cup of tea. I see you have several pillows that say ‘sun, sea, sand’ and ‘life’s a beach.’
Outside photos? Show me the yard and the view. But wait, there’s a precocious five year old holding a fishing pole wearing a life jacket and a Blue Jays cap. There’s a green chair beside a yellow chair close to what appears to be a fire pit on the lawn. There’s a bare spot where I can park the car. There’s a plate with a beautiful cooked lobster on it, right beside a glass of white wine on what I can only assume is a table on the deck. There’s a set of crossed oars, hanging, somewhere. There’s a couple walking hand in hand on the beach during the most spectacular sunset you’ve ever seen. I’m assuming they’re heading back for the lobster.
At the end of the day, I think we’ve found our spot. It’s sad that there’s actually lots of inventory available at this time of year, but it’s the time we’re in. So, we’re here to help. If the price is right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.