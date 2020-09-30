The quota for commercial fall herring fishers in the Southern Gulf has been reduced this season by 47 per cent compared to last year.
“With the small amount of boats in our area it’s not going to make a big difference,” said Richard White, who fishes herring and is based out of Beach Point.
With a few landings within the first few weeks of the season this year is comparable to 2019.
DFO (the Department of Fisheries and Oceans) decreased the total allowable catch as a necessary measure to promote stock rebuilding. Fall spawning stock is currently in the cautious zone as described by a precautionary approach framework outlined by the federal department.
When stock falls within cautious levels, the removal rate at which the fish are harvested must be progressively reduced to avoid serious harm to the stock, according to this framework.
Francois Turcotte, a Marine Biologist with DFO said, with this newly set level of catch, over the next two years there is a 27 per cent chance the biomass of the herring population will increase.
Over the past decade the number of Island commercial fishers has decreased. The number of active herring boats has decreased from 228 in 2010 to about 63 in 2019.
Dwayne Bailey said his boat and crew could be the only one fishing herring from North Lake this season. He remembers there were about 25 or 30 involved in the fishery from that wharf just 10 years ago.
“It’s not something you pay too many bills with anymore,” Mr Bailey said after returning to port empty handed the first few times he set his gear.
Mr Bailey said it has become increasingly difficult to find herring in the area.
“They’re just not here anymore.”
There are two populations of herring in the Gulf of St Lawrence, Mr Turcotte said. Spring spawning herring and fall spawning herring populations have both decreased.
The spring spawning population is in a critical zone. When the fish reach this level, there is a high probability its productivity will be so impaired serious harm will occur.
Mr Turcotte said the decreased stocks can be attributed to three main reasons: lower recruitment rates, natural mortality and fishing.
Recruitment is when new fish of young age join the population. For positive recruitment rates, spring spawners require cool waters and a good quantity and quality of zooplankton.
Mr Turcotte noted warming waters in the Gulf aren’t promising for this population’s recruitment.
While fall spawners don’t have the same cool water needs they do require zooplankton. The availability and quality of this food source has been shifting in a way that has been negatively affecting recruitment of both herring populations.
Natural mortality categorizes natural ways of dying including disease and predation and unreported types of fishing.
Mr Turcotte said predation rates have increased from eating away at about 20 per cent of stock in the late 1980s and early 90s to about 50 per cent of stock loss in 2019.
He said this increase in predation rate has been in correlation with increased grey seal and bluefin tuna populations in the region but information about exactly what species is eating what per cent of herring is very difficult to pin down. He added unreported fishing is expected to be far down on the list of herring’s top predators.
As for commercial fishing Mr Turcotte said herring has been over fished for 19 of the past 42 years. Although from 2008 through to 2019, in accordance with the precautionary approach framework, there hasn’t been over fishing.
“Herring is food for everything in the Gulf,” he said adding, it is concerning the populations continue to decrease.
The price being paid to herring fishers this season was not available.
