The Monday Night Mixed League had so many great games at the Montague Curling Club we really should take before and after videos to show people how much their game improves from the first of season to the last.
My game of the night though had to be between Bev Harding, Brian Harding Kim Lumstrum and Lloyd Burke. They took an early lead over Glen Hancock, Barry MacDonald, Jason MacDonald and Jamie White. Glen rallied his team but it was not enough to overtake Brian. I would caution Glen that in future it would be good to pay attention to his coach. Eugene MacDonald was frantically signalling for a time out, it was obvious he had thoughts on how Glen should play out the game.
A competitive game Wednesday caught my eye more than the Wednesday toonie night. David Rice, Paul Morrison, Darryl Campbell and Shelley Rice played against Keith Nabuurs, Robert Donohoe and Adam Nabuurs. This was a close game and David had a rock partially buried in the last end to tie but Keith was quick to remove it for the win.
Thursday night’s play was cancelled due to freezing rain but not sure why since it’s not unusual weather in winter around here. When I started curling we used to walk to the club uphill both ways. I guess we were a tougher breed back then,
This past weekend we had our fourth annual Hogwild Bonspiel. It was all about fun this weekend with 16 teams participating. Lots of food, fun and cheer was had by all. In the end the big winners were Sterling Higginbotham, Sherren MacKinnon, Wade Higginbotham and Dawson Higginbotham.
