Arrows on the floor, signs on the doors, hand sanitizer stations installed every few metres and sheets of plastic hanging from the ceiling in the hallways are just a few of the adjustments made at Holland College campuses across the Island.
The Georgetown Centre, where 60-plus students are enrolled to take welding fabrication, plumbing and pipe-fitting courses is no exception.
The changes won’t affect learning though, Justin Dunn, director of facilities management province wide, said.
“We haven’t missed a beat. Since March we’ve focused on student and staff needs.”
In preparation of welcoming students back this week, staff has entered the third phase of opening after COVID.
The 15 Holland College locations across PEI closed their doors back in March when pandemic restrictions were put in place. Even at that time though most students were still able to continue learning through online classes.
The time in between has been spent creating a way to get students back inside the buildings to pick up their career paths.
There are approximately 2,500 Holland College students Island-wide. The college hopes to have 1,200 of them back inside the buildings at least part of the time through a blended learning process.
“Blended learning students will be back, but where it makes sense elements of learning will be distanced,” he added.
Though no one can predict the future, especially when it comes to the timing of a pandemic, Mr Dunn said the intention is to have all students return to campus in January 2021.
There is a cost to equipping for COVID.
Ken Heckbert Chief Financial Officer, said an estimated $400,000 has been spent on preparing the facilities for students. A total of $900,000 was spent on bringing 15 of the college’s courses completely online.
There were several avenues to finding the funds.
We moved money around within the budget, Mr Heckbert said.
There were layoffs associated with closing two programs and some vacant positions weren’t refilled.
Even with expanded protocols in place no more cleaning staff has been hired as yet.
“So far we have shifted hours and some areas, like the day care employees are taking on the cleaning,” he added.
It is somewhat the same in individual classes, Mr Dunn said explaining how classrooms are equipped with bottles of hospital grade sanitizer which is to be used by occupants on high touch surfaces as they leave.
Hand sanitizer stations have been strategically set up so no one is any more than 20 seconds away from one.
The shops where students learn hands-on tricks of the trade are areas where social distance can’t always be achieved, but regulations such as wearing a mask are in place.
It has been a daunting task to make sure even the minute details of the safety protocols are ready.
Mr Dunn said it was a steep learning curve as he expects it has been for any other business on PEI. He said being able to work closely with the province’s Chief Public Health Office has helped immensely.
“In the college community and the Island community there is this sense of coming together,” he said.
“Ultimately we all look to limit the opportunity for transmission here in PEI.”
