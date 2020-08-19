Holland College adult education facilities in eastern PEI are closed, but learning will continue virtually.
The changes are all due to COVID-19 restrictions, said Natalie Mitton, Holland College vice- president of Academics.
The centres in Souris, Montague and Morell operate adult education as well as GED courses.
“There will be nobody physically in those buildings, but we will have instructors who will be teaching online,”Ms Mitton said.
“If there are aspects of the Adult Ed credits where we want to bring students in for focused training or focused teaching we will bring them potentially into the Georgetown Centre.”
The Holland College centre in Georgetown offers courses in plumbing, welding and pipe-fitting.
As with all of the college’s post-secondary courses they will be offered this year with a combination of online and face to face learning.
That creates the potential for open space at the Georgetown Centre to be used for adult education.
Students were surveyed in May to gauge how receptive they are to changing towards blended learning.
“There was very strong feed- back that the distance blended format was preferred,” Ms Mitton said.
Considering there may be some students without the ability to take online courses, Ms Mitton said when people register every effort is made to work with
them to overcome any obstacles. As well both the Charlottetown and Summerside Centres will be using the blended learning model.
Adult Ed serves approximately 600-700 students annually, with less than 50 per cent of those in rural areas,according to the Holland College website.
Tuition is free for the program which offers high school credits and upgrading and is funded in partnership with the province through the Skills department.
While these changes are taking place because of public health restrictions, Ms Mitton said they may or may not stick.
“We will be evaluating and seeing if what we are currently doing works,”Ms Mitton said.
“Things are looking different for post-secondary like they are for every other sector.”
