Teaching herself wasn’t what Alexa Cann expected when she enrolled in Holland College in September. But for the past month, the 19-year-old from Gasperaux has been studying from home as are other post secondary students.
“I am definitely more of a hands-on learner and am finding it challenging to teach myself,” she said.
Ms Cann is enrolled in the two-year Sport and Leisure Management program and says living in rural PEI has made the task of home learning even more difficult.
An interruption in the internet service threw a wrench into a timed online test she was taking one day last week.
“Like everyone I am having to make do with what I have,” she added.
Ms Cann and her fellow students are missing out on the training components of the course.
Prior to the campus being shut down a lot of training was done in the high performance centre where students are schooled in different biometrics.
“We were supposed to do a project where we would train someone using the methods we’ve learned,” she said.
“That is no longer able to happen and there is no alternative way to do it.”
Her summer employment plans have also been waylaid somewhat.
Ms Cann was going through the process of applying to be a lifeguard this summer. However, the application process included a course at the Cari Pool on the UPEI Campus, which is now closed.
“We are playing a waiting game,” she said.
There is uncertainty everywhere she turns.
Ms Cann has reached out to last summer’s employer, the Montague Marina in the hopes of being hired there if the lifeguarding job doesn’t pan out.
They are understanding, but at this point nothing is guaranteed, she said.
