The future of the derelict Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown holds great challenges for the province and a board of volunteers.
Eighteen people, from the Georgetown area, met Thursday evening at Kings Playhouse to discuss the structure that sits at the corner of Grafton and Victoria Streets.
The church is currently closed off to the public and has a high visibility orange fence around the perimeter along with signs marking restricted access.
An immediate challenge is the flooded basement, along with other concerns.
“The basement has to be gutted,” Brian Pound of Georgetown told the meeting. “(It) has to be hazmatted and hauled away. It’s going to be a good size job.”
Mr Pound said he priced a renovation of the church four years ago at $285,000 and he estimates the cost would be far above that now.
Haley Zavo, also of Georgetown, is another volunteer board member who is working with the province to oversee the building’s revival.
She felt the meeting got the process off on the right foot.
“We came away with some good ideas and some good connections with people who showed up at the meeting and were interested in being involved with the project,” Ms Zavo said.
Residents, the board of volunteers and MLA Steven Myers discussed potential ideas and emphasized the use of the building needs to be viable year-round.
Mr Myers said the province looks to have the community take over the church or lease it following renovations.
Other ideas brought forward were a provincial or military museum, a child daycare centre and a music hall of fame venue.
“If we don’t protect our heritage, it’s not going to be here,” Mr Pound said.
The board will meet amongst themselves to narrow down options for renovations and what the church will be used for.
