Island realtors and developers expect the PEI housing market to make a significant comeback following a slump in prices, sales and new starts due to COVID-19.
“I don’t think we’ll recover from the whole three months but we can make a pretty big dent this year,” said Greg Lipton, PEI realtor and president of the Prince Edward Island Real Estate Association.
A total of 159 homes sold in April 2019 but only 73 in the same month this year. That’s about a 30 per cent drop from January through March 2020.
Mr Lipton said he is starting to see houses listed and selling daily on the Island. This is a change from when all Islanders were asked to stay home and showings became difficult if not impossible.
The best case scenario for sales rates predicted by the Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation, shows the Island finally matching the lowest rates seen in 2019 by the end of 2022.
Brad Oliver, a realtor and real estate appraiser based in Montague, said despite the drop in sales, the Island’s housing market is doing surprisingly well.
“At the end of the day, we’ll be just fine,” said Mr Oliver, who was nervous the market would go belly up when the economy first began to shift.
Now he anticipates a boom in sales when people from out of province can come to the Island.
“PEI is looking really good to the rest of the world and the rest of the country. It looks like a very safe place to live. I have people who are just waiting to come across the Confederation Bridge to buy.”
Prices
While sales rates might take years to fully recover, according to CMHC projections, Mr Lipton and Mr Oliver are encouraged by the Island’s house price prospects.
“Prices are strong,” Mr Oliver said.
“I don’t think prices are going to go up overall this year and I don’t think we’re going to lose ground,” Mr Lipton added.
The Island’s average house price is expected by CMHC to drop by about 20 per cent from its recent peak of $270,000, seen at the beginning of 2020. Average prices are expected into the foreseeable future.
Mr Lipton expects houses ranging between $350,000 and $450,000 will continue to sell quickly.
Within the CMHC’s forecast, which is cut off at the end of 2022, prices aren’t forecast to exceed the recent highest average house price seen just before the economic crash. A climb is expected to be more gradual for the next couple years.
The number of housing starts is expected to more than double between the second and fourth quarter of 2020 as new permits are granted and contractors go back to work.
Joel Brennan sells houses in Prince County. He said his biggest challenge right now is the lack of listings.
“People seem to be waiting out the pandemic to list their house,” he said. “There was a bit of a dip in sales but I can’t say it was terrible, we kind of cleaned up the inventory we did have listed.”
Despite a slower flow of listings and sales Mr Brennan has seen relatively steady prices. He expects prices to start rising again as the economy reopens.
Mr Brennan looks forward to when the province reopens. He said about 50 per cent of his sales are usually to buyers from out of province.
New builds
At that point, new builds are expected to be steady, seasonally adjusted to an annual rate of between 1,100 and 1,600 starts.
That predicted range is generally higher than the average rate of builds between 2018 and 2019.
Blair Affleck, who has developed apartment buildings in Montague and houses elsewhere on the Island, said the slight break in permits for new builds didn’t affect his operations.
He said when housing starts do bounce back, the Island’s picture of supply and demand will likely look the same as before COVID-19 affected the economy.
“There is a demand for every type of housing,” Mr Affleck said, adding he doesn’t see supply outweighing demand in the foreseeable future.
Tim Banks, CEO and principal shareholder of APM MacLean, said his company has been developing apartment buildings across the province with a 40 unit apartment building underway in Montague. These are expected to be completed by December or January rather than September.
“They’re going to get done, people are going to move in,” Mr Banks said.
Acknowledging the market for housing on PEI is expected to grow, he expects rental vacancy rates to change in tenant’s favour soon. He attributes his expectations to the substantial number of construction projects underway across PEI.
“I see the one per cent vacancy issue falling by the wayside by next spring,” Mr Banks said, adding vacancy could increase to about three or four per cent within that time frame.
Aimee Power, who works with an organization called Fight for Affordable Housing said, despite the increase in construction she doesn’t expect house prices or apartment rentals to solve affordable housing problems in the province anytime soon.
“Housing prices in Charlottetown rose 40 per cent in the past three years. Wages haven’t risen 40 per cent.”
She sees students and young people moving out of province to find locations where wages better match the cost of living.
While more units are popping up, Ms Power expects these to be unaffordable to many.
Ms Power sees a number of possible solutions: government investment in public housing, policies to keep affordable housing affordable and simplifying the legal process for Islanders to set up co-op housing are just a few.
Her group has also sent a list of recommendations to the provincial government to use to guide the new Tenancy Act.
The CMHC’s special report this spring notes that even the most informed predictions about the housing market at this time, are subject to considerable risk given the rapid evolution of COVID-19.
Factors such as the speed at which the global economy and financial markets react, and the unprecedented uncertainty surrounding the severity and duration of the pandemic all affect experts’ ability to accurately predict the housing market’s trajectory.
See the complete report at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en/data-and-research/publications-and-reports/housing-market-outlook-canada-and-major-centres
