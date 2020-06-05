Richard Grant of Orwell Cove is employing a tried and true method to manage wooded areas on his property.
The 72-year-old is attentive of wooded sections on his family’s land. Trees are pruned and cut by horsepower rather than mechanically by tractor.
Monitoring the tree population also serves a secondary purpose.
Mr Grant said it’s about “managing forests and keeping the stove full in winter.”
“The horses don’t take up a whole lot of room when they’re going in and out and they don’t do too much damage compared to big machinery,” he explained.
This spring Mr Grant engaged Craig Sabean, an independent forestry technician of 10 years and his two draft horses Pat, a 19-year-old Belgian and Idaho, a 14-year-old Percheron to haul out sectioned lumber. The area that was pruned in May had become damaged from grazing cattle along with years of harsh wind and weather.
The area consisted mostly of maple trees with some poplar and softwood. The plan is to have the spot, just off of Kinlock Road, replanted with a variety of hardwoods.
Mr Sabean and his horses cleared 13 cords from the half-acre section. Of those felled trees stumps were left in the ground to decompose and provide nutrients for new growth.
“You have to get the old stuff out and make room for the next generation,” Mr Grant said.
The natural landscape is a point of pride for Mr Grant. The rolling hills and wide open fields host a lush spread of seldom touched land except when a spot is teed up for renewing the tree-life.
After a wooded section has the necessary trees cleared out, they are replanted through the Pisquid River Enhancement Project. Mr Grant has partnered with the project over the years in the name of conservation of riparian zones and wooded areas close to water.
Mr Sabean has used horses to help forest management efforts for the past five years.
Idaho and Pat have finished their work on Mr Grant’s property for now but Mr Sabean plans to return in fall before the first snow flies.
