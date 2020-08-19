After about a year-long wait for surgery,prolonged by a delay caused by the COVID-19 lockdown,Mary Flynn of Monticello has her clear vision restored.
“It’s unbelievable, you wouldn’t believe it unless you had it done,” said Ms Flynn who had her second cataract surgery on July 7.
Ms Flynn’s surgeon replaced the cloudy lens of her eye with an artificial, clear lens. The same surgery had been completed on her other eye in February.
“I wasn’t able to drive and I hadn’t read a book in three years,”she said,noting she is back behind the wheel and just turned the last page of a Nora Roberts’ novel.
“I can see it perfectly now. It’s amazing.”
Physicians,surgeons and their teams have caught up on nearly 50 per cent of the 1,496 surgeries postponed on PEI due to the pandemic.
Emergency surgeries were performed throughout and by May 2, they had caught up on outstanding urgent cases.
“We were so fortunate here to not have hospitalizations so we were able to carry on,” Health PEI’s Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling said.
“I’m so thankful to the teams that pulled together, adjusted their operations and put patients’ needs at the forefront.”
Ms Dowling said some physicians and staff rescheduled time off and arrangements were made to safely maximize operating time. They did this while Health PEI closely monitored the status of the pandemic and its possible effects on the system such as pharmaceutical shortages.
Over the six-week period ending July 20,a total of 73 more surgeries were performed at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Prince County Hospital combined, than during the same six week period in 2019.
Ms Dowling said the goal is to continue to maximize surgeries but it’s not entirely clear if this pace can be sustained.
“Was there any impact for example seen in a reduced number of emergency cases like fractures because people weren’t driving or playing sports
while everything was shut down? We haven’t had time to analyze certain possible impacts,”Ms Dowl- ing said.
Islanders still face long wait times for life chang- ing elective surgeries including eye surgery and knee replacements.
One hundred and seventy-seven remaining sur- geries postponed due to COVID-19 are for cataracts. More than 200 of the remaining cases are for Orthopedic sur- geries (which include joint replacements and repairs), 60 are for obstetric and gynaecolo- gy surgeries. These account for over half of the 723 surgeries remaining as of
August 10.
There have been wait times for this type of surgery before COVID-19 impacted services, Ms Dowling said.
Benchmark wait times for elective surgeries in Canada were developed in 2005. These are based on clinical evidence and were agreed upon by premiers as a part of a pan-Canadian health accord.
In 2019, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, only 28 per cent of Island patients had knee surgeries within this type of surgery’s 112 day benchmark. Likewise, only 28 per cent of Island patients were treated within the same time frame for cataract surgery. Sixty-six per cent of patients had hip surgeries within this type of surgery’s 182 day wait benchmark.
A smaller per cent of Islanders have cataract and knee replacement surgeries within the benchmark time than patients in any other provincial health care system.
Ms Flynn said, she is more thankful than anything she was able to have her eye surgery and despite the wait of nearly a year, she is impressed by the service.
Ms Dowling and her Health PEI team anticipate the possibility of more cases and outbreaks of COVID-19 throughout the next year or so. She said this adds pressure to continue doing as much as possible as long as it is safe to do so.
“We’re anxious about that but we want to continue to be able to do everything we can to impact people the least.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.