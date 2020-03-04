The PEI Housing Corporation is seeking to purchase property from the town of Three Rivers for affordable housing.
Cody Clinton of the Department of Social Development and Housing spoke to Deputy-Mayor Debbie Johnston and fellow councillors at the monthly Committee of Council meeting last Monday night about the matter.
The discussion is a follow-up to Mr Clinton’s announcement to councillors last month about the department’s intention to build a 10-unit social housing project in Georgetown.
“It was asked ‘what is it that we want?’ so I wanted to be clear that certainly the initial request or the preferred method in terms of this transaction would be to convey for $1 and we would forgo the credits but if it’s the decision of council to look at selling the property to the PEI Housing Corporation then we would be amenable to that course of action,” Mr Clinton said.
The two options discussed would be to sell the land to the province’s Housing Corporation for $25,000 and the province would apply to the town for tax credits. The other option would be to sell the land for $1 and forgo applying for affordable housing tax credits with the town.
During the discussion at the Kings Playhouse, Mr Clinton said there is no minimum threshold for tenants’ rental rate, meaning someone who isn’t able to work or is on income assistance would have their rent reflect it.
For social housing developments owned by the department, rental rates are set at 25 per cent of the tenant’s income.
At the end of the meeting, council held a closed session under section 119(1)(e) of the Municipal Government act. The session concerned a request for a decision on a portion of the land which the province is also asking for in Georgetown.
Later in the open meeting, new Manager of Recreation and Events for Three Rivers Cathleen MacKinnon gave a report to council. She recommended council create an ad-hoc committee to oversee events, culture, and festivals.
If created, Ms MacKinnon recommended having two representatives from relevant committees in the town to allow for better communication and coordination.
Council also heard reports from Phillip Hebert for the Three Rivers Sportsplex and from Councillor Gerard Holland about his ward and ongoing efforts to create a park in the area.
A number of requests for decisions were moved forward to the March meeting including a request for a right of way by the Department of Transportation on a property owned by Three Rivers in Cardigan.
The area in question is part of the property located near the PEI Liquor Store on Chapel Road.
A request for a decision on a diesel generator for the Georgetown Fire Hall was put forward to next month’s meeting. The lowest bid brought up for a discussion was valued at $36,000 from Toromont Power Systems. The company operates throughout most of the country and has an office in Charlottetown. The generator mentioned would be a 50 kilowatt model. The intention of a 50 kilowatt generator is to power the fire hall and in the future provide power to the Kings Playhouse if the town chooses.
A number of development permits requiring council approval were moved ahead including four permits for duplex construction in Georgetown, a four-unit townhouse on the Queens Road extension in Montague and a subdivision request for a Montague duplex property.
At next month’s council meeting, councillors will appoint a planning board. The board will be comprised of five members of the public and two councillors.
The planning board, when appointed, would be responsible for creating the town’s official plan as well as a new zoning bylaw for the entirety of the town.
A motion was also put forward by Deputy-Mayor Debbie Johnston to give a voice of support for the Kings County Memorial Hospital to once again offer hemodialysis services, noting other hospitals around the province offer the service.
Mayor Ed MacAulay was absent from the meeting and Councillor Isaac MacIntyre was present for a short period but left before it was adjourned.
Councillor Cody Jenkins was absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.