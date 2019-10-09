We’ve had a hunch as to the extent of the housing crisis in rural PEI, but now we have a very clear picture thanks to the Eastern PEI Housing Analysis, the first comprehensive look at both the depth of the issue and possible solutions.
Weaving interviews with 552 residents and experts with Statistics Canada and other data, we see in real terms how the issue has grown rapidly in the past decade. We know the forces driving it are not entirely the same as those in urban areas, making the need for potential rural specific solutions necessary.
And we know we can’t wish the issue away. It will take a combination of vision, policy, partnerships and money to make an impactful dent.
If you think of the dominos needed to build vibrant communities, housing is right up there with schools, health care and education. If you don’t have adequate housing it impacts what services are offered and how they are delivered. Aging communities, with few apartments and fewer homes for sale than ever before, have almost no chance to turn the economic corner toward stabilization, regardless of economic development initiatives, without bold action.
To date both the former Liberal and current PC government have focussed on subsidizing construction of affordable housing units, a policy that primarily benefits Charlottetown and Summerside and urban rural communities, like Montague.
What the analysis, conducted on behalf of the Rotary Club of Montague, shows is the completely inadequate number of apartments in smaller rural communities. Only eight per cent of homes in eastern PEI, excluding Stratford, are apartments. The reason: Large banks refuse to fund rural construction because even a modest shift in rental occupancy could mean the difference between paying a mortgage or defaulting.
Only in the last two years has the provincial government stepped up in an aggressive way to combat the crisis which they wilfully ignored for decades.
This is not good enough. If we want communities like Tignish and O’Leary and Souris and Murray River to grow and thrive we must support necessary development.
To its credit government has created programs that subsidize market research or offer per unit construction subsides. But none deal with a core issue of financing the total project. It’s a no-brainer for government to offer direct financing or guarantee loans for rural developments that pass necessary scrutiny but do not qualify for financing because of a demographic standard established by chartered banks.
Talk to officials in Souris and they will tell you the single biggest issue is housing. Our population is aging and the majority live in homes with two or fewer residents but with three or more bedrooms. There are plenty of potential homes to sell to the next generation but only if we solve the desire to move to something in the local community.
We’ve been trained to think people want to move to urban areas. The data shows this is not the case. Rural residents want to age in place. So let’s figure out how to do this by modernizing how we finance projects and embrace small scale projects that will yield big results, like co-ops.
The analysis shows there are significant gaps in provincial policy. A staggering 27 per cent of 370 respondents indicated they have been forced to couch surf because of a lack of basic housing. Of this number, 56 per cent lived this reality for up to one year. We know salaries have not kept pace with the increasing cost of rent. We also know anecdotally that many youth are victims of the opioid crisis. Is there a connection? Likely.
It’s a statistic the King government must dig deeper into to determine what supports are needed. Maybe it’s a Bedford MacDonald style home for those at risk. Housing is core to any effort to change the course of a life for the better. And any upfront investment will pay downstream dividends in the form of health care savings.
One of the key drivers of the housing crisis is an influx of new residents which has driven up the average cost of a home by almost $10,000 in the last two years alone. The analysis shows eastern PEI has a significantly larger percentage of homes occupied by non usual residents, as defined by Statistics Canada. These are unoccupied private homes or ‘dwellings occupied solely by foreign residents and/or by temporarily present persons.’
This statistic screams for provincial leadership because while we embrace diversity we must as a province be cognizant of the potential negative impact it may be having in rural communities.
The Eastern PEI Housing Analysis is a starting point for a much needed discussion. This is not just about constructing apartment buildings in larger centres with subsidized units. It’s about helping people live where they want to live. It’s about helping those most in need. It’s about drafting policy and legislation that may be controversial, but necessary. And it’s about creating the recipe to allow rural communities to become sustainable and vibrant.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
