How little is enough for your basic health and wellness? Would you like to have the security of knowing that, no matter what happens, you will always have enough to cover your basic needs? A Basic Income Guarantee (BIG) would do just that and would allow all of us to have a reasonable, dignified life.
The political support is there from several levels of government and from researchers who have examined this type of program thoroughly. We have also seen many letters recently in support of a Guaranteed Income.
The time is now to seize this opportunity and make it happen here on PEI.
We’ve seen several emergency support funding programs rolled out recently during the pandemic, but somehow there are still gaps and people are getting left out. More and more programs are added to fill the gaps. Wouldn’t one efficient program be the answer?
Dr. Evelyn Forget, Economist from the University of Manitoba, has examined in detail the results of the 1970-79 guaranteed income pilot in Dauphin, Manitoba, and the more recent program in Ontario.
Here are some of the key points: 1) High school graduations jumped (more security and less disruption in the household)
2) Some people went back to school, either to finish high school, or pursue degrees or diplomas in post-secondary institutions.
3) There were fewer hospitalizations.
4) Even those who did not need the assistance were relieved to know it was there; which leads to:
5) Less stress and anxiety.
Here on PEI, with many people living in poverty, or just hovering above it, and with so much seasonal work, we are in a perfect position to instill a Basic Guaranteed Income.
The labour market is also changing rapidly, with fewer full-time positions, very little job security and now with automation and Artificial Intelligence, jobs are disappearing.
It would be an efficient program and non-stigmatizing. It would allow people to stay in their communities. It would allow people to make healthy food choices and support local food producers, shops and restaurants.
It would help with gender and racial parity and equity.
As earned wages would not be clawed back, BIG would not be a disincentive to working, employers would be incentivised to provide better working conditions, benefits and more full-time positions, which would lead to better job retention and happier, healthier employees.
Last, to quote Dr. Forget, “Instead of using the health care system to treat the consequences of poverty, we’re giving people money upfront to live better lives.”
I urge our government to move forward on a Basic Income Guarantee for PEI. Now is the time for bold and positive change for the good of all Islanders.
Catherine O’Brien is a member of the Citizens’ Alliance of PEI
“A Public Voice for Positive Change”
