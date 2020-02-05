It has been a long and winding road to get where we are as a province with an up to date Water Act.
Five years ago public consultations began the process and the act itself was tabled in 2017.
But even at that the regulations are still being debated and it could be months before we see final legislation.
Don’t get me wrong, of course it takes time to get it right.
With climate change it is even more imperative to ensure all the checks and balances are in place for unpredictable drought and/or floods in the future.
But five years of kicking the can down the road seems a bit much.
The question of lifting the moratorium on high capacity wells for agriculture use is at the crux of the delay and it has been since the moratorium was set back in the early 2000s.
In the latest round of public input 77 per cent of participants agreed that high capacity wells should have a more detailed assessment than low capacity wells.
So, perhaps it is time to make sure all high capacity wells, whether for municipal, or other industrial use go through a stringent process to ensure water will be available for all Islanders moving forward.
Farmers shouldn’t be singled out as potential wasters, but neither should they be given special treatment to use water on an unregulated level.
Charlotte MacAulay
