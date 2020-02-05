The time for a teleclinic in eastern PEI is long past due. This writer first raised the matter back in 2016. The town councils of Montague, Georgetown and Souris all stated to government they supported the initiative to create a teleclinic in association with the Emergency Department at Kings County Memorial Hospital.
Quick refresher: A teleclinic would allow certain patients, after triage by a nurse, to move ahead in the queue normally seen in the outpatient /emergency department. This is a service that offers patients the opportunity to consult with an informed registered doctor. It involves patients selecting answers to an interactive questionnaire and describing what they would like to consult with a physician. This important information, along with their medical history, is shared with the doctor before the consultation begins. A nurse would be by the patient during the consult. The doctor could, after an oral examination, renew prescriptions, issue prescriptions for minor ailments or refer the patient to see medical staff in person for a physical examination. Patients who the triage nurse has determined would need a physical examination would get seen sooner.
Government responded with a couple of well attended meetings in Montague which included senior Health PEI officials as well as the Town of Montague council in the spring of 2017.
Then all went quiet. The once earnest attendees all retreated into their silos.
An inquiry to government by this writer early in January 2019 as to what the status of virtual care in Kings County generated this disheartening reply: “With respect to telehealth, we can confirm the new Riverview Manor has incorporated capacity in two areas for future potential services. As such, it is the first long-term care home in the province to do so. At this point, development of associated programming or equipment is not on the immediate horizon.”
Meanwhile in Alberton the Western Hospital has been making national news. In 2019 “a small hospital is trying a first-in-Canada approach to delivering care that could offer a solution to doctor shortages across the country. Instead of a doctor doing hospital rounds in person, a nurse rolls in a TV cart with the physician on a video screen from an office elsewhere in the province or the country.
“Western Hospital in Alberton, PEI, has undertaken a six-month pilot “tele-rounding” project - doctors treating patients via a secure video conference link. They can check on patients, review their files, order tests and even use a digital, Bluetooth-enabled stethoscope applied by a nurse while a doctor listens remotely,” reported The National Post.
The West Prince Graphic featured this headline about the PEI telemedicine pilot project success as the news went coast to coast: ‘Tele-rounding program a smashing success at Western Hospital’.
Please note this is three years after folks across Kings County asked for their own telemedicine pilot project. Why has the Kings County’s request been ignored?
We are now in 2020 and the World Health Organization has just declared a global health emergency. This has only ever happened five times that the WHO has taken such action. Unlike four of the five previous declarations regarding Polio (2014), Ebola (2014), Zeka (2016), Kivu Ebola (2019); this is an emergency we should stand up and pay rapid response attention to. The fifth global health emergency was in 2009 pertaining to H1N1 and we did take precautions.
A teleclinic would be serviced by doctors not necessarily residing in Kings County. They can be anywhere as long as they are licensed to practice on PEI. A perfect example is again up west at the Tignish Health Centre where they are one of the first health care centres in the world to offer virtual primary care to patients being seen by a physician in another country. Dr Declan Fox, who retired from his medical practice in Tignish sees patients virtually at home in his native Ireland.
Physicians serving a bricks and mortar teleclinic in Montague could also serve folks at home via their smartphones. With over 15,000 people without a family doctor across PEI a virtual care option could serve many who would prefer not to mix with other patients in clinics. Flu season is well upon us.
The Coronavirus could be next. Borders are being slammed shut all across the world in fear of the outbreak.
Alibaba, an e-commerce giant, is now offering virtual access to licensed doctors to patients across China with coronavirus or flu symptoms.
It is high time to have virtual care across PEI. After all you don’t think about sourcing a fire extinguisher when your house is on fire.
Ray Brow
Georgetown Royalty
Three Rivers, PEI
(Ray Brow, a long-term care pioneer on Prince Edward Island, is a former member of The Community and Hospital Infection Control Association (CHICA) – Canada and the American Telemedicine Association (ATA)
