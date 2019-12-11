It’s a curious time when crowdfunding raises colossal amounts of money to cover the expense of transporting pets from Point A to Point B, provide pizza for a school class’s one-day field trip or any number of other non-essential causes.
Yet at the same time we continue to look to social circles and individuals for donations to local food banks to fill the bellies of the hungry.
Don’t get me wrong, crowdfunding is a wonderful tool and countless people have been helped financially in times of genuine need. Plus, those willing and able to help may not be aware of a hardship if it weren’t for internet fundraisers such as GoFundMe, Kickstarter etc posts.
The picture is less widespread at the local level. Families, organizations and friends engage in a constant outpouring of support both morally and financially.
Regrettably great need exists here on PEI even though we were once touted as ‘The Garden Province’. One in four Island children regularly face hunger, according to information included in the PEI Poverty Reduction Action Plan.
Picture a classroom of 20 to 30 students. The percentage of those going to school each day without having had breakfast or food for their lunch is difficult to comprehend.
Also laborious to grasp is the fact that the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank based in Montague expects to reach out to 300 families this Christmas. They will receive all the fixings for the special December 25 meal, plus some extras.
The same situation exists in Souris where the food bank helps families year round and at Christmas.
The Souris Lions Club plays a big role in making sure everyone enjoys a holiday meal as well. This month they plan to provide all the necessary ingredients to make the meal special for 125 or so families.
Hunger is a reality and any extras are out of reach of too many Islanders.
That is one of the reasons we must put our faith in the current government that proposes to introduce a hot school lunch program in Island schools in the fall of 2020. The meal plan would follow the new Canada Health Guide, that focuses on healthy eating initiatives, as put forward by Health Canada.
Included in the benefits of this program is students would know what they are eating and why with the intention they could take that information home so their families might benefit as well.
Feeding a child is praiseworthy but teaching them the value of what’s on their plate is education at its finest.
The program would operate as “pay-as-you-can” so no child would be left out or suffer the stigma of feeling less than their peers.
There’s much work to be done to solve the hunger crisis in this province, particularly with food prices predicted to escalate in 2020. Minimum wage earners will struggle as will seniors and others.
Not everyone with a full plate recognizes the pain and stress surrounding the situation, therefore immense credit goes to those who do help. Along with those exemplary efforts our hope is the province follows through on its plan to feed the children as well.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
