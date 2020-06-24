It’s in everybody’s best interest when we all follow the rules. That sentiment has been amplified as we make our way through the different phases of recovery here on PEI. I will admit, however, there are some things I understand, and at the same time, do not understand. I understand I don’t understand. But I’m good with it. You have to be. Here’s what I mean.
As it stands now, we can go and eat in a restaurant and sit pretty close together with six unrelated people. I can’t sit beside you in a golf cart, but not to worry, I can get even closer to you during our post round meal. I like to call it a grey area.
Say we wanted to have two couples over to the house for dinner. When friends visit inside the home, you are required to maintain social distancing protocols. That would mean I would need a table 18 feet long and six feet wide just to accommodate them. For those keeping score, that’s 108 square feet or the size of a 10 x 10 bedroom ... just for the table. Heather and I would each sit at one end, and then I would need to sit the other four people across from each other at six foot intervals. A table at an ancient Viking feast wasn’t this big. So, in order to sit down and have a meal with four friends, I can either knock out a wall in the family room, or, we can all just go to a restaurant and sit around a cozy table for six. I like to call it a grey area.
Back on the golf course. As golfers, we are not allowed to touch or remove the flag stick from the hole. It’s made of aluminium, or possibly fibreglass. Regardless, do not touch. However, on the way to the course, if I need to stop and fill up with gas, I can feel free to grab that gas pump and go, and take that wood handled squeegee to clean the windshield while I’m at it. I personally continue to wear a glove when I pump gas, and, wouldn’t you know it, I wear a glove golfing too. Just sayin’. I like to call it a grey area.
The other day I was shopping at my local supermarket, and I must say, for the most part, it was well marked, being cleaned and people were generally following the arrow protocols. Supermarkets have done a great job of making aisles one-way streets. That is, until you get to the produce section, or as I witnessed, the wild west. I think it would have been easier to take a crack at the Olympic giant slalom ski run in Val d’Isere, France than it was navigating my cart through produce. I found myself caught in the middle of things and had to bob and weave, and go left and right with my cart to keep my distance, while most others around me didn’t quite have the same distance concerns as me. I like to call that produce section a grey area.
Bottom line for me is to not question those grey areas, just accept them and move along, until you come to the next one, and believe me, there are lots.
