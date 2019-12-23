Christmas is a time when more than any other time of year peace and goodwill take the spotlight.
A time when family and friends connect and traditions of holidays past come to mind.
The truce of 1914, a true story of the camaraderie between soldiers during the First World War, resonates more than a century later, both in story and in song.
Ben Bowman of Belle River, one of the winners of The Eastern Graphic Christmas Essay Contest, retells the story through the eyes of a different kind. See his story in Section B page 2.
A traditional song, Christmas in the Trenches, tells the story from the point of view of a soldier.
Both reveal the horrors of war and the humanity of rising above the conflict.
It is a shame the truce only lasted for a day.
Fast forward to 2019 and it is equal shame conflict continues to exist in the world today.
If only warring factions could put aside their differences and find a way to share in peace and goodwill all year long.
To hear John McDermott’s rendition of Christmas in the Trenches go to https://youtu.be/-gx2cAUo7i4
Charlotte MacAulay
