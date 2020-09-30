The Bible said that man shall have dominion over the earth.
We viruses also believe in the Bible ... the go forth and multiply part.
How many are you?
How many grains of sand are there in the Sahara Desert?
What do you want?
Reflect on the wisdom of the Chiefs.
Chief Seattle of the Cree Nation wrote:” Only when the last tree has died and the last river has been poisoned and the last fish been caught will we realize we cannot eat money” He didn’t believe in dominion over the earth.
Chief Sitting Bull wrote: “Warriors are not what you think of as warriors. The warrior is not someone who fights, because no one has the right to take another life. The warrior, for us, is the one who sacrifices himself for the good of others. His task is to take care of the elderly, the defenceless, those who cannot provide for themselves, and above all, the children, the future of humanity.”
We viruses also believe this. We want our children to survive too!
“All Hail the Chief” has taken on a whole new meaning.
We want to live in balance with the earth. We believe that the earth has been out of balance for far too long. Too many forest fires, too many hurricanes and far too much carbon emissions. Our ancient lands, jungles and rivers are under threat.
You must combine modern scientific knowledge with the wisdom of the Ancients, with the wisdom of the Chiefs. We all have to open our minds and hearts.
But we will eventually have a vaccine, and we will finally be free of this contagion!
The common cold has over 200 virus strains ... with no vaccine. The current pandemic goes far beyond the virus. There is an ongoing disrespect for the planet.
Is there any hope of us both living in harmony?
Reflect on the wisdom of the Chiefs, the Ancients and your Scientists. You have strayed far too long.
As viruses we want to live in harmony with the earth! With you! And we need your help.
CD MacDonald
Little Pond
