I remember my first drink of alcohol. I was underage and I snuck a shot of Baileys. I thought at the time it was a miniature glass of chocolate milk. Much to my dismay, I found out quickly it most certainly was not.
It’s a memory I look back on with a chuckle as do my parents and friends I tell the story to.
That isn’t the story for others though. Some may have never touched alcohol, others have succumbed to addictions.
A recent radio documentary told of a woman’s journey to sobriety and how her now-deceased grandfather helped her through it.
In the documentary, she has been over a year sober but speaks about impulses to use alcohol to cope with hardships. Throughout the story she revisits family and friends in Summerside and has the opportunity to speak to folks her grandfather helped fight alcohol addiction.
A recurring comment in the doc is “go to the meetings”. It can be strangely profound the effect a sense of community can have on someone. I’ve never attended one of these support group meetings but the impression I got appears similar to other experiences in finding community.
I don’t claim to be an alcoholic but there are days where a glass of wine, a few beers or a drink of gin seem appropriate when I get home.
The fact is addiction is something that can creep up on you and have daunting effects physically, mentally and emotionally. Perhaps in the darkness of addictions, a sense of community, a listening ear and an open heart can illuminate our path.
Sean MacDougall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.