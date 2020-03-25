Dear friends,
“Be strong be courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
COVID 19: C - Christ, O - over, V - various, I - illnesses and D - diseases. -
Since I am not allowed to visit I leave you with this letter today to encourage you to be strong and not be discouraged or fearful for the creator of our universe has everything in control.
“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not onto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3 Verses 5-6.
“In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” John 16:33.
Perfect love for Jesus casts out all fear, be strong and very courageous.
Story of a little boy
This is a story of a little 6-year-old boy who said to himself, “I am the best hitter in the world.”
He picked up the ball and said more determinedly, “I am the best hitter in the world.”
He threw the ball up and swung, (strike two) missing again.
He picked the ball up this time, straightened his hat, and said with even more intensity, “I am the best hitter in the world.”
He missed (strike three).
He simply laid the bat down, picked up the ball and said, “What do you know? I am the best pitcher in the world.”
Life can be like this at times especially during this pandemic but remember God is in control. Sometimes he allows situations to get our attention to be still and know that He is God even when it seems we cannot hit the ball. Maybe God has another purpose and agenda he is trying to work out in our lives. Like the little boy, he never threw the bat but saw potential in the situation.
Maybe God wants me to be a pitcher.
With this virus, travel has halted, there are no large crowd gatherings, we are confined to our homes and our busy schedules have come to a halt,
Don’t throw the bat, ask God what can I do for you during this crisis in my world?
Maybe there is someone God would want you to help, just ask Him and He will show you what you can do.
My prayer is for all the health care workers, fire fighters, police, truck drivers, garbage collectors, politicians, Maritime Electric, CCGS (Canadian Coast Guard) workers etc. Simply all those who cannot take this time off and stay home.
In God We Trust.
Dave London,
Murray River
