Jo-Anne Ford’s goal is well tuned - literally. She wants those taking part in her ukulele classes to meet their expectations of playing ability and above all have fun learning.
The Beach Point multi- instrumentalist extends an open invitation to anyone interested in learning the instrument to a weekly class at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague on Thursday evenings from 7-9 pm.
So far a handful of enthusiasts have signed up and are in the process of learning the basics.
Ms Ford said she hopes to eventually divide the evening into two portions: one to focus on beginners and the second to work with more advanced players looking to expand their skills. All are welcome to take part in both.
Ms Ford plans to offer the classes until June, which is the start of a busy summer season for entertainers. She and vocalist/guitar player Michael Buell perform at a variety of venues across the province.
On this particular Thursday evening three determined ladies attend the class. One brings a couple of previous lessons to the table; the others are eager to learn the basics.
Martina Cockburn, Alma Beck and Doris Herring share the same goal - to play a few familiar tunes such as those popular around a campfire or for their personal pleasure.
First off the aspiring musicians learn to tune their instruments and to be comfortable holding it. Chords are next on the agenda and everyone gets a handout sheet with blocks of chords clearly printed on each. Knowing the full sequence isn’t necessary at this point so everyone practices a couple of them over and over. On this night attention is drawn to F and C chords.
When everyone is on key the strumming begins ... first slowly and deliberately, then mirroring Ms Ford’s fluid motions, her fingers brushing the strings with well-practiced application.
“I’m trying to make it so everyone learns something,” Ms Ford says. “I want them to tell me what they’re interested in learning so we can develop realistic goals as a group.”
To make classes even more interesting Ms Ford hopes to invite some musical friends to class some evening.
“To pop in for a bit and do some three chord turnarounds,” she said.
Initially when Ms Ford advertised the classes she expected mostly kids would be interested so she is pleasantly surprised and “excited” by the response from a mature group. Two other players signed up but they were absent on this week and kids are welcome as well.
“I’m happy with the group,” Ms Ford said. “I want people to be successful and to think ‘hey, I can do this.’”
As a side note the class also creates a venue for players to meet new people.
The fee is $10 per night and there’s lots of room for more students of all ages. Ms Ford would like her students to pay in increments of $50 for commitment purposes and to help with consistency. If someone is unable to attend a class they are credited that night’s fee.
“I want people to be successful - to feel empowered,” she said.
And as the player’s fingers, at first, awkwardly search for the correct fret callouses build and the group joins Ms Ford in a round of rhythmic strumming.
The class finishes and thoughts turn to practice at home and the following ‘Weekly Group Ukulele Jam lessons’.
