Kelsey McCormack has experienced a lot of changes in the past month as a resident at one of Inclusions East’s group homes.
To avoid the possibility of spreading COVID-19, Island community-care residences like Ms McCormack’s have restricted access to visitors.
Social and skill-building activities that Ms McCormack usually participates in at the Kingswood Centre, such as woodworking, baking, and literacy programs have nearly been wiped off the calendar. And the daycare where she usually works is closed for the foreseeable future.
“I honestly kind of like it a little,” says Ms McCormack.
While disappointed with some of the losses, she seems optimistic thanks to other changes brought about by the virus.
“Since we’re staying home,” says Ms McCormack, “the animals are coming back. I kind of like that. Hopefully when the time comes for us to go back to our old routines maybe we can do a better job taking care of the earth.”
Ms McCormack also appreciates the downtime which she can dedicate to writing, drawing and spending time with her cats.
“I’m not able to work but I know my kitties seem to be happy I’m home a lot,” she says.
Ms McCormack works at Appleseed Child Care Providers in Montague. She hasn’t been on the job since the province delivered its public health guidelines and rules.
“I love that place so much and the people are so nice,” says Ms McCormack about the daycare centre and its community. “I love when I walk in the door and the children say,
Kelseey! Kelsey is here! I miss it a lot and I miss the children.”
Before Islanders began taking precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19 Ms McCormack had planned to attend her sister’s bridal shower. She had picked out a gift and says she was looking forward to possibly staying at her sister’s for a few days. She’s disappointed these plans have been cancelled.
Ms McCormack, like others across the province, finds it hard to be unable to visit family in person.
“You just don’t notice how much you miss them until something happens.”
Despite the losses, Ms McCormack expresses a confident and purposeful attitude.
“We’re strong, we are one. All of us are really working hard to make sure this virus goes away and we’re doing a great job. “It’s hard at first but we will get through it, I know we can. We are humans, we can do anything if we put our minds to it.”
Mallory Lynch is also a resident at an Inclusions East group home in Montague.
She says she has been noticing more anxiety than usual.
“It’s a bit overwhelming. Our attitudes are changing. We get more anxious because we’re stuck at home. We normally watch the news but it makes us more anxious.”
Ms Lynch says staff support helps, and sometimes her roommates help each other out when they are feeling anxious.
Inclusions East executive director, Nancy Anderson says she can’t thank her staff enough for their teamwork and adaptability when it comes to supporting clients through these times.
“We certainly haven’t been bored.”
Ms Anderson has been busy enhancing emergency measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 into a group home and creating a backup plan in case a client or staff member does catch the virus.
Inclusions East management has been stocking up on PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), instituting training and going through the process to make decisions, like which staff will be designated and able to work within isolation for a client if they do become infected.
Ms Anderson says staff have been busy figuring out how to implement new protocols, coming up with alternative programming that can be done within the group homes and checking up on clients who live on their own.
“With staff coming up with alternative activities and programming, we’ve been able to really keep things going.”
Ms Anderson says programs at the Kingswood Centre have essentially stopped running.
However, to a limited extent, staff have been letting some clients take a break at the centre, one at a time.
“It’s so they can work on a project they wouldn’t get to do home or just to get a break from being in a group setting,” says Ms Anderson. “For some it’s just to watch a movie and not have interruptions, it depends on the person.”
Ms Anderson says for some clients a routine is their coping strategy and for these clients, all the changes have been challenging.
“Really and truly though, we have some great resiliencies in many of our clients. My clients are my heroes.”
