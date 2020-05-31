Inclusions East staff in Montague put out a call for folks to take part in a recent parade. Folks from Morley Annear, the Montague Fire Department, Kings District RCMP as well as motorcycle and old car enthusiasts joined in the procession that passed by the Inclusions East group home on MacIntyre Avenue and the Riverview Manor on Fraser Street.
Kings District RCMP joined a procession of vehicles parading through Montague recently to recognize Riverview Manor residents and Inclusions East clients. The procession began at Montague Consolidated School continuing on to the Inclusions East home on MacIntyre Avenue and ending at the manor. Sean MacDougall photos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.