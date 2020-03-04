What constitutes a crisis on a global scale if not the close to one million Syrian citizens crammed against the Turkish border seeking a safe haven from their bombed homeland?
And how long is too long for a civil war to rage before the rest of the world does something to end it?
The Syrian conflict has been ongoing since 2011 and as Canadians we have taken in more than 25,000 refugees, the bulk of which took place in 2015-2016.
It was a humanitarian act to be commended for sure, but by no means a solution to the ongoing crisis.
It is hard to get your head around just where those new Canadians would be today if not for the communities and individuals and governments that sponsored their relocation.
But the sad fact is there are millions of displaced Syrians still in the Middle Eastern country with nowhere safe to go.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres said after nearly a decade of war it is obvious there needs to be another way to solve the conflict.
It is time for a political solution, but ongoing talks haven’t been successful.
The ideal solution would be for war to cease and rebuilding begin.
At the very least the Syrian government needs to stop attacks where civilians are trapped in the crossfire.
Charlotte MacAulay
