It was the year of blackface and Wexit. The year a premier departed but the economic foundation he created remained. And a year when housing and mental health became defining issues of a growing province.
2019 will be remembered for many things, most notably the rise of Dennis King from the Tory backrooms and storytelling stages, to premier. He is remaking the office into a reflection of himself, a guy from a humble upbringing in a small Island town. The new premier’s impact is found in small people-first decisions, like inviting the public service before Christmas to his fifth floor office for coffee and cookies. The political atmosphere is markedly different this Christmas.
In a hyper politically correct era, our premier and prime minister share the distinction of being among a very small group of politicians to survive public thrashings of their own making. King for pre-politician tweets that were old school locker room jock talk delivered to a worldwide platform, and the prime minister for appearing in blackface, not once but twice.
We witnessed the classy departure of Wade MacLauchlan, a man who didn’t need to become premier but served because it was the right thing to do, at the time. The morning after he lost, MacLauchlan kept a promise and showed up to deliver a speech to delegates attending a national conference in Charlottetown. That’s class. And because the former Liberal premier changed the fundamentals of how government operates, our province will accrue the benefit for years to come.
2019 was a year that saw Island Tories walk away from issues that drove the party’s years in opposition. Suddenly forgotten were promises to get to the bottom of e-gaming and PNP. The King government went further than political amnesia by keeping a senior manager deeply involved in both files, and hiring a deputy whose family cottage is thanks to Tory connections, PNP units and a promised tourism operation that never was.
Talk about snubbing the hopes of a lot of Islanders.
Housing and mental health care took centre stage as issues dominating the lives of ordinary Islanders. In both cases the provincial government is playing a weak game of catch up.
The housing crisis did not creep up on us. It is a result of government investment in public housing drying up over the past 25 years, combining with an increase in population and soaring real estate prices. We learned, thanks to a housing analysis prepared for the Rotary Club of Montague, that the rural housing crunch, especially in smaller communities, is very different than that in urban centres or more urban rural communities. It is a specific focus still awaiting a substantive government response.
In a nod to political naïveté (because the opposite would be crass political opportunism) King promised an ‘immediate replacement’ of Hillsborough Hospital. The implication was Tories would move immediately and effectively to deal with the mental health crisis felt in every corner of the province.
It hasn’t worked out that way.
There are still no shovels in the ground yet, the cost of the hospital has jumped by $50 million. A yearlong wait just to get an appointment with a psychiatrist resulted in the health minister promising five new doctors, but Health PEI has yet to fund the positions. To top it off, the only psychiatrist at Unit 9 is leaving.
2020 needs to be the year when rhetoric and political photo ops are replaced by clear, sustainable action.
The coming year will frame PEI’s political future. Will Dennis King’s era of civility continue to grow or will inevitable tough decisions, like reining in abuses of the Lands Protection Act, put a dent in the premier’s affable nature? Will Greens catch their stride and regain the form that led to the party’s dramatic growth? Can Liberals avoid the pitfalls of many parties turfed from government and find a way to limit the damage to a single election?
The only guarantee is 2020 will be interesting.
