In the sports world a number of critical stories in the realm of Canada’s favourite sport have painted a tarnished image both near and far.
Last week a teenage boy was playing a game with his Midget A team in Cheticamp, Nova Scotia. Midway through the game there were racial comments directed to him from the other team and then parents from the opposing team. After the story broke, Hockey Nova Scotia said in a press release it would be creating a diversity and inclusion task force. But that doesn’t make up for the racism a young kid had to face while playing a game that should build confidence and camaraderie.
On the bigger stage, numerous head coaches for teams in the NHL have been fired due to mental abuse and racial comments directed towards players including former Calgary Flames player Akim Aliu who said the Flames’ head coach directed racial slurs toward him when they were in the American Hockey League.
Perhaps these may be the situations that would have been dismissed in the past saying “boys will be boys.” That doesn’t make muster now. Remember that every plant starts as a seed and dismissing these situations for players will water the soil.
When coaches and referees say they didn’t hear a racial slur or direct one at a player in casual conversation, that is a hurtful thing. The mindset needs to change. Racist remarks and mental abuse in general shouldn’t be a part of hockey and should go the way of enforcers.
This isn’t solely an NHL issue, it’s systemic across all of hockey. The mindset the players go through needs to be changed from the abusive nature and uproot the issue before it becomes more widespread than it already is.
Sean MacDougall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.