On a day like every other last week, I chatted with a relative back home in Nova Scotia. Something that came up was a group of children playing in the cul-de-sac outside their home (they live in a tightly packed subdivision where the neighbours’ homes are within arms reach of one another).
My relative was thinking of calling the complaint line in Nova Scotia on people who are not physically distancing themselves and gathering in groups. Now obviously if fines were involved they would likely go to the parents of the children for allowing them all to play with each other.
With the state of society at the moment, it’s prudent to keep at home and physically distance from each other.
Officials are handing out fines for violating these rules but are “snitch lines” as I have heard some refer to it, necessary?
It’s understandable that individuals not adhering to the strict measures in place be punished. The world is in a serious situation. Do we need our neighbours calling on other neighbours though? In the short term it certainly gives a slap to the hand of those who need it.
Think about the long-term though. Tattling can easily lead to a culture of mistrust. From what I have learned since I came to these red shores is Islanders are trusting, honest folk.
We’re better than tattletales. I’m not about to say we shouldn’t be doing everything we can to dispel the potential of community spread of this virus, just bear in mind what the long-term effects of calling out your neighbours might be.
Sean MacDougall
(0) comments
