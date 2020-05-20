If most of you are like myself, I am getting tired of all COVID-19 this and COVID-19 that on radio, TV, newspaper and internet.
I know bad news is great for the media, but it also gets people changing channels to find out something different than this brain washed news about a flu. We were told to wash our hands to protect ourselves from this virus/flu. Why do we need a new drug to beat this bug when soap and water will do the trick? If you have these flu like symptoms,(which the flu and this virus are very similar) you are to self isolate for 14 days and presto, you are healed!
I know Dr. Heather Morrison is doing the best she can but these radio interviews are becoming like a soap opera! We need to hear more positive once a week not every second day on lifting restrictions and forget about the number of cases and the number of deaths!
By the way, does the PEI Health Department have a report on the number of flu cases for PEI and the number of deaths from the flu? Thousands die from the flu all over our planet! Remember, we are still in the flu season and have not heard a word on the flu since “COVID-19” took over!! Is this new drug a pharmaceutical ploy for more millions in their bank account? Common sense is all we need but a lot of people are not using it! Sorry, but that’s how I feel!
Everett Gauthier
Charlottetown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.