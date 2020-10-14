A COVID alert system - that’s all that’s needed to add fuel to a smoldering substructure of anxiety, frustration, paranoia and a growing snitch culture.
But there it is. Available to the public at no cost.
PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Heather Morrison says the app “is another tool that is useful in supporting our efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our province.
No clear-thinking person would envy Dr Heather Morrison her job these past eight or so months, but we still need to ask questions.
Among those at the top of the list to toss out for discussion might go something like this:
If you are inside a store and there are people all around, even if they are respectful of distancing rules, and the COVID app alert sounds on your cellphone.
Logically, I suppose, the correct action would be to leave the area posthaste.
What then?
The province says you should immediately visit a drop-in clinic to be tested and remain at home until the results are in.
Ok, that’s straightforward advice.
But remember that early on in this pandemic some Islanders took it upon themselves to intimidate people driving vehicles bearing out-of-province licence plates, issue verbal threats and even go so far as to cause damage to vehicles they didn’t recognize.
That was inexcusable behaviour and does not represent the majority but it happened out of paranoia based fear.
Do people want or need to know they have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus? Certainly they do, for their own sake and anyone they may in turn come in contact with. However, I have to ask: is an app alert the most advantageous method? Or will it heighten panic? Fear? Anxiety?
There’s also the question of people developing a false sense of security in thinking technology is taking care of them through the new app.
Why wouldn’t they think that?
A recent press release from the provincial health office states, “The more Islanders that download the app, the more helpful it will be in preventing future outbreaks. It is a quick and easy step to take to further protect yourself and others.”
If those coming to our province (or to the Atlantic Bubble) don’t have the good conscience to follow the rules, an app surely won’t solve anything.
The choice to follow the herd is a personal one. Decide what’s best for you. It’s that simple.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.