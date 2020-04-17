Island Producers Helping Islanders will hit the road this weekend to support rural Islanders in need.
Amalgamated Dairies Limited (ADL) and the PEI Potato Board are partnering with the provincial government to provide free care packages to Islanders, including 2 litres of ADL milk, a package of Dairy Isle cheese and a bag of potatoes.
The event started last weekend in Summerside and Charlottetown. This Saturday, April 18, care packages will be handed out at Rodd Brudenell Resort, Westisle Composite High School and Bluefield High School. All three run from 10am to 1pm.
To support physical distancing, Islanders are asked to remain in their vehicles while volunteers place the care package in the trunk.
This one time initiative is intended to help those in need; however, it is open to everyone. Anyone wishing to make a donation is encouraged to do so online to a local charity of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.