A large contingent of PEI’s unsung heroes answered the call once again Friday afternoon.
While virtually all firefighters in this province are “volunteer”, that designation refers to their pay scale and not their level of professionalism. As one of those “volunteers” once explained to me, the volunteering ends when the call comes in because “lives and property depend on us being professionals.” Island firefighters have a long record of rising to the challenge.
The hot, dry summer of 2020 has resulted in Island forests becoming a potential tinderbox and last Friday the index climbed into the extreme category. Just hours after the province made that designation, a blaze broke out in the Murray River area. Firefighters from six departments answered the call and battled both the blaze and shifting winds before bringing the fire under control later that evening.
Having covered a number of fires during my reporting career, I understand the description of the scene offered by veteran Cardigan firefighter Tony Van den Broek in a letter to the editor. He points out that a fire scene may look like chaos at first glance, but in reality it is a well-coordinated effort with one ultimate goal-- containing the blaze while minimizing damage to property and more importantly, trying to prevent death or serious injury.
As Tony points out it is a total team effort and he paid tribute to those who helped, sometimes behind the scenes, including volunteers who provided food and water to the firefighters,to EMS on standby in case of a personal emergency and RCMP and the highway flaggers who kept the roads safe. That doesn’t even include the firefighters from the six department and the provincial forestry service who fought the blaze.
He concludes his letter by saying “the next time you see red flashing lights on a fire truck speeding by, pull over, tip your hat and say a small prayer that everyone stays safe.” That certainly includes the firefighters who face unknown and potentially life threatening risks every time they answer a call.
As Tony’s letter also points out, the job was not over after they returned to their respective fire halls. They had to clean and test their equipment to make sure it was ready for next time. If that “next time” came five minutes later, you can bet your last dollar every firefighter would have answered the call even though they may have been physically and mentally exhausted.
Our Island firefighters are indeed second to none when it comes to professionalism and dedication. They are putting their personal and professional lives on hold every time they answer a call. They indeed deserve not only our prayers for their safety but our undying gratitude.
