Organizations from all sectors across Prince Edward Island can apply to host an intern and build climate change expertise in 2021 as part of the ClimateSense Professional Internship Program.
“The ClimateSense Professional Internship Program provides funding for recent post-secondary graduates to work with host organizations in both the public and private sectors in Prince Edward Island,”said Minister Natalie Jameson, Minister of Envi- ronment, Water and Climate Change. “The goal is to build capacity here on the Island and support a new generation of climate change champions in our communities.”
ClimateSense is currently looking for organizations interested in hosting a recent post-secondary graduate for a six-to-twelve month internship, beginning in 2021. During this time, the intern will work with mentors within the host organization to complete a sector-specific adaptation project, as well as take part in ClimateSense Training and Pro- fessional Development Programs.
“We know that across Canada and around the world, climate change is having a larger impact on populations affected by systemic racism, as well as vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, and people with chronic mental and physical illnesses, disabilities, and economic vulnerability. Climate change affects our most vulnerable and I encourage organizations from all sectors to consider applying,” said Dr. Adam Fenech, Associate Dean, School of Climate Change and Adaptation at the University of Prince Edward Island.
ClimateSense will cover all or most of the costs associated with supporting the intern (depending on the type of organization). A minimum of 12 interns will be placed with organizations as part of the program.
Interested organizations should visit http://climatesense. ca/index.php/internship/ for an application and guidelines. The deadline to apply is end of day September 7.
The Climate Sense program is a partnership between Prince Edward Island, the University of Prince Edward Island’s School of Climate Change and Adaptation and Natural Resources Canada’s Building Regional Adaptation Capacity and Expertise (BRACE) Program. Other partners include the Architects Association of PEI, EngineersPEI,PEI Institute of Professional Planners, and the PEI Watershed Alliance.
There are two streams to the program: A professional development
and training program is fostering collaboration and teaching Island professionals and recent graduates to understand the impacts of a changing climate and to integrate climate change adaptation into their daily work. More than 200 professionals have participated in 12 programs since ClimateSense launched in July 2019.
An internship program is providing recent graduates with development opportunities and building adaptive capacity within organizations across the province.
The goal of ClimateSense is to facilitate the sharing of knowledge, tools and resources on climate change adaptation across various professions, sectors and disciplines that can be applied to other regions in Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.