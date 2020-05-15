Some Island barbers and hairdressers are concerned about the province’s plans to allow them back to work May 22 and are pushing back against the decision.
Sam Eldershaw started a petition with over 1,600 signatures as of May 6 asking the government to delay opening until phase three of the Renew PEI plan. Ms Eldershaw, who lives in Belfast, is a hair stylist and nail technician in Stratford.
She says it doesn’t make sense that hairdressers can go back to work before other workers within the beauty industry. Estheticians or nail technicians for example, won’t be allowed to operate until phase three of the Renew PEI plan.
“We’re in people’s faces quite a bit for shampooing, to cut the front of hair, to trim bangs, to check length, and way closer than you have to be as a nail tech,” says Ms Eldershaw.
Rose Butler, a barber at Chester’s Barber in Montague, says advice given by the province is inconsistent.
“I don’t want to hear someday that somebody died and I gave them a haircut.” says Ms Butler.
Tina MacAulay, owner of Tina’s Cut Above in Montague, agreed there were mixed messages saying “You can’t go hug your parents but you can cut their hair.”
PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer has been fielding questions on the topic since May 1. “We are trying to make sure that we are working with businesses and organizations to see what they can do to maintain physical distance and still operate their business,” said Dr. Heather Morrison.
Ms Butler doesn’t see how it can work.
“I think the protocols are a lot of overkill that is supposed to look good but really won’t be effective,” she says.
She says wearing gloves while cutting hair is next to impossible and non-medical masks have been described by the province as “not a substitute for physical distancing.”
Ms Butler emphasizes physical distancing with clients is not possible in her industry.
Dr Morrison says businesses can choose whether to open.
“We understand the concerns that if some salons do not open, they might never open,” says Sherri Runighan, executive director of the PEI Hairdressers Association.“Some people might be dealing with health issues at home. There is no pressure to open on May 22.”
But some feel it is a pressure.
“They say I have a choice but I really don’t,” says Ms Butler. “You want to maintain your clients, you don’t want to lose them to someone down the street or the next town over.”
Ms MacAulay is uncertain about what financial support will be available if they choose not to open at the same time.
“We’re up against a wall,” says Ms MacAulay, who has ongoing rent, heat and light bills to pay. “We have to go back because if they tell us we have to go back, they’re not going to be giving us any more money through the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).”
“Part of me feels like we are kind of being used as guinea pigs to see whether the community spread will start after we get working,” she added.
Dr. Morrison said PEI is not facing a situation of widespread community transmission of COVID-19 and the timetable is consistent with other provinces.
“Certainly I would support those who do not want to go back at the end of May and they would want to wait until the end or the middle of June or whenever they feel comfortable,” says Dr Morrison, “There are also some who say ‘we think we can do this safely and we want to get back to work.”
Employment and Social Development Canada, has not indicated if CERB benefits would continue for those allowed to go back to work.
(1) comment
Are you aware that there has not been any cases of COVID-19 from community transmission on PEI, and if you think that all people are social distancing especially over the Easter Weekend and Mother’s Day you are probably mistaken. So how do you find that it is not the right time to get the economy going safely, One can only stay in their cocoon for so long. Please do not rationalize the lemming mentality!
