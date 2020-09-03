Kindergarten to Grade 12 students Island-wide will have access to a pay-what-you-can lunch program this fall.
A pilot program was launched in January.
Katelyn MacLean, registered dietician and manager of the Healthy School Lunch Program, is preparing for approximately 45,000 students to use the program in the 2020/21 school year.
“We felt it’s really important to make sure all students across the Island have access to a healthy lunch,” she said.
The way schools incorporate the program will vary. Schools will still be able to offer their existing lunch options alongside the new program.
“It’s up to each school and the vendors they work with to decide if they will carry on as usual,” Ms MacLean said.
Students or parents will order the pay-what-you-can meal options bi-weekly and pay either the full price of $5 per meal, pay what they can or order without paying.
Twelve vendors have been awarded contracts so far through the Island’s request for proposal tender process. Ms MacLean expects more contracts, and details about which vendors will serve which schools, to be finalized in coming weeks.
The province has budgeted $1.8 million for the project this fiscal year.
Ms MacLean acknowledges either no vendors applied, or no vendors fully met requirements of the tender in some regions. In these cases, a suitable vendor will be appointed to cover the area.
“We’ve done lots of reaching out in those areas and connected with many many vendors.”
She said some vendors, which haven’t yet been announced, are still finalizing contract details. There is at least one such vendor in Kings County who is looking at serving schools in the Montague, Georgetown and Cardigan area.
Vendors will follow standardized menus and recipes offering two options per day: one vegetarian and lactose-free option and one animal protein option. Students can request a gluten-free version of one of the options.
“Somebody in Souris will be eating the same thing as somebody in Tignish,” Ms MacLean said. “Our goal was for everybody to be getting the same thing and for there to be consistency across the Island.”
Ms MacLean said seasonally available produce was considered when creating the meal plans.
While for-profit vendors are signing contracts this school year, Ms MacLean said, in the long-term, the plan is to turn the project into a non-profit system.
“We’re really using this year to evaluate a few different models to inform the future of the program which will be non-profit.”
Online registration is now open to parents and students. Pre-orders are intended to offer privacy.
At four schools, including Montague High, École La Belle Cloche, École Pierre-Chaisson and École Evangeline the program logistics will be a little different. At this point these schools won’t have the online pre-order option.
Ms MacLean said they are looking at ways to preserve privacy in these cases. At Montague High, for example, they are looking at possibly setting up a card option so the amount a student pays won’t be revealed to surrounding students or staff.
Contracts between the following vendors and the province were confirmed as of August 27:
Murphy Hospitality Group
Bake My Day Catering
Ship to Shore Restaurant and Lounge
Pure Kitchen
Gallants & Co Island Food to Go
Crafters
Bogside
Route 2 Diner
Five Eleven West
Summerside Greco Pizza
Bloomfield Greco Pizza
Dillon Holdings
