I never thought I’d have the opportunity to be an anti-linker again. Those of a certain age and stage will remember well the passion evoked about whether a bridge should be built to join our beloved Island to the mainland. Pro-linkers extolled the economic blessings that would be bestowed on our fair Isle by being physically joined to Mother Canada. Proverbial financial sunshine would rain down on PEI.
As an anti-linker, I saw the disappearance of a way of life not found in other parts of Canada. I predicted a commercialization and exploitation that would undermine the sense of community that makes PEI so unique. Whatever economic advantage a bridge would provide would be offset by the loss of an essential uniqueness of PEI: a sense of care and safety that insulated us from many of the woes that plagued the wider society.
Obviously, the anti-linkers lost, the Confederation Bridge opened in 1997 to much acclaim and PEI entered a new age. No longer was the Island limited to only what could be brought to or carried away by a boat or plane.
And now to this Island in 2020 has come COVID-19. It didn’t need a bridge, but all of it has been imported. There’s not been a single case of community transmission. We banded together and collectively did what our leaders told us to do. We hunkered down and (for the most part) stayed in our homes, isolated, and combatted this deadly killer. The bridge was closed to all but essential travellers and we made our Island safe. And abruptly we were told we would welcome cottagers from every corner of Canada – no matter how actively COVID-19 was flourishing where they have their primary residence. Our leaders told us all would be good, the visitors would sign agreements, an official would call them daily, etc.
Great in theory but let’s speak of reality.
There were many Islanders who returned to the Island after the outbreak who were mandated to self-isolate for 14 days. Most willingly complied. However, there are many firsthand observations of those who considered themselves special and above the rules and chose not to comply. Is there anyone in their right mind who thinks only some Islanders think they are unique and special? Well, we have only to look at the limited number of people granted permission to travel from the bridge to the ferry to the Magdalen Islands in Souris who were directed not to stop anywhere and couldn’t obey that directive. And who really believes daily phone calls are successful when everyone has a cellphone? Sure, you can call me, I’ll tell you I’m at my cottage while relaxing at the beach.
I’m sorry Premier King and Dr Morrison were not treated with politeness when Islanders expressed their disagreement with the decision to open up the Island to other provinces beginning June 1. There is no excuse for disrespect. However, I am terribly disappointed the premier has chosen to ignore all the vociferous protest Islanders have put forth in favour of economic opportunity. I have not encountered one Islander who agrees with the decision. He plunges forth in the reality of those coming from other parts of Canada are potentially bringing a literal plague to our shores. Is he so naïve as to believe in all those coming not one person will feel so special and above the rules they won’t follow the 14 days of self-isolation?
Mr King, you need only to look at Campbellton, NB. We can only speculate how much community transmission may occur because of that one ‘special’ person. Just like the link, economic opportunity is being touted without adequately counting the cost it may incur.
Mr King, I hope you can hear Islanders are not opposed to people ‘from away’ coming to our Island at this time because we are exhausted from being in self-isolation and would like a few minutes to catch our breath. I hope you don’t think we are opposed because we’d like to move about with some belief our Island is COVID-19 free before we have to move with inevitability that our Island does need to re-open up. I hope you don’t believe we are opposed to opening the Island because we laboured under the misapprehension that opening up was going to be a gradual process.
No, Mr King, we are opposed to your plan because it may well be a matter of life or death. Please think about that. We are an older population and many on this Island are in the high-risk category. Please keep the bridge shut to all but essential people.
I would like to offer a counter proposal: Have all people over the age of 12 coming to the Island wear an ankle monitor for the two weeks of self-isolation. You can dispense with the faulty system of phone calls. An ankle bracelet monitoring system would ensure compliance. If there is any cost associated, let it be borne by the applicants.
For people requesting travel from the bridge to the Maggies, have them hire an escort. I’m sure there are off-duty police officers who would like to make some extra money. This would ensure there would be no stopping at gas stations, stores, etc on their travel across our Island.
These measures would assure Islanders those coming to our Island would not, if they brought COVID-19, be able to spread this plague to Islanders. At the end of the day, Mr Premier, that’s what Islanders really want – ironclad assurance no one will bring COVID-19 to our Island.
Laverne MacInnis,
Murray Harbour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.