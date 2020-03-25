Life’s funny in that there is a constant flow of lessons whether we are receptive to acknowledge them or not.
The idea of secluding ourselves away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life may have seemed a tad inviting, initially. But the novelty of isolation quickly wears thin. It's not all you thought it might be. It's lonely. It's boring. It's empty.
It is, perhaps, a reminder of some seniors who may be living alone in rural homes, or in an apartment building in the city, sequestered from neighbouring tenants who aren’t anxious to interact, for a variety of reasons.
The absence of social interaction during this era of COVID-19 is challenging for us all, albeit, only temporary for some. Those who make up the working segment of society will, eventually, go back to familiar surroundings at job sites among the people who share the same space.
When the dust settles and lives return to what we connect with as ‘normal,’ we should be wiser and more aware that, for many, loneliness and isolation will still be real issues - with no reprieve in sight.
Right now, while the public spotlight shines on the need to be concerned for others, full credit goes to those putting out extra effort to ensure their neighbours’ needs are met. Seniors are, of course, among the recipients, but they are also among those reaching out to others.
Tight restrictions on contact with others and limitations on travel definitely make outreach efforts more challenging, but they will not discourage the Good Samaritan.
Also, many sacrifices are being made by those who provide 'essential services' during these unprecedented times.
Appreciation is extended to the folks who remain on the job in grocery stores and drug stores, and to medical personnel and community leaders whose tireless efforts keep us informed of any developments. There are also the truckers, without them we would have very little. Please remember these people have families too, and are putting their own health at risk while trying to look out for us.
It’s a stressful time and most Islanders appear to be doing the best they can. From individuals offering entertainment on social media, educational programs on TV, and various forms of exercise regimes, painting parties and many other forms of healthy distanced interaction.
We are all in this together. Compassion and concern for our neighbour is a way of life on our Island.
I might also remind you that sunshine and fresh air are well-known remedies for many ailments. With April 15th (official opening of trout fishing on PEI) fast approaching, many look forward to enjoying some outdoor fun.
Don’t worry, social distancing is an unwritten law among fishers ....don't come within six feet of my favourite spot!
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
