Who could have imagined being sent home and not to return until the world rights itself?
For many, except essential workers, the directive is today’s reality.
One of the most challenging elements is accepting that we can no longer freely move about without risk of betraying a government commandment.
The fact is however, change appears to be our only constant these days.
Some can identify with the early days of shopping from the comfort of your own home.
Today it is online shopping but back in the day consumers put pen to paper, filled out an order form and mailed it and a week or so later a package would appear in the mailbox - much the same as it does today.
It’s worthy of note that shopping in this manner presented little threat to local businesses since their inventory differed greatly from that advertised on the glossy pages of catalogues.
After a time the world of commerce offered up inexhaustible shopping sources and the populace’s needs/wants increased.
It was also hard to imagine a day when seven digits wouldn’t complete a simple phone call. Many surely must have felt a special connection to the monotone voice; “your call cannot be completed as dialed” after forgetting to add the 902 area code. The change wasn’t that long ago and over time it was accepted as the norm.
Then there was the perplexity of postal codes. Imagine needing to know a full name and address to ensure a rudimentary piece of mail would arrive at its intended destination. The necessity of adding six more digits to the envelope seemed beyond reason. The process surely would apply only to large centres such as New York or Montreal. How and when did little old PEI get so uppity?
Volume coupled with a shrinking virtual world necessitated the change and the public adapted.
Then there was the handshake, a simple gesture.
At one time a person’s handshake was as valid as a signature on a court document. Many deals were sealed, no money down, no witnesses and no contract necessary, just a simple handshake. As the saying goes, you can always tell a person’s character by their handshake. It was as good, perhaps better, than the volumes of paper needed to complete transactions these days.
It’s hard to say whether handshakes will even return after the book closes on COVID-19 and life returns to a semblance of what we felt was normal.
The tingling skin of over-sanitized hands will heal over time but the confidence of touching people will have to be relearned and that could take a long time - if ever.
There will be many changes after this ordeal is over and remember, not so long ago we could find our own way quite nicely without the help of GPS - and we will again.
So true
