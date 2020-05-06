It seems the government is determined to go ahead with importing beehives from Ontario. Because of COVID-19 and the difficulties of sending any inspectors from PEI to Ontario (they would have to self isolate on the return) there will likely just be a 10 per cent inspection of the hives by Ontario inspectors. That could be after the hives are already moved into large holding yards. That could be from bee operations that have small hive beetle in the operation. Then they will do more inspections here on the Island. Great, that will prove they brought them in.
Have we not learned anything in the past month from our lockdown?
The way to stay safe is to protect our border, and we are helped by being an island. The Ontario hives will be coming here at a time when adult beetles like to fly around and find new beehives or bumblebee colonies to live in. June is also the month when small hive beetle larvae normally leave the hive to pupate in the soil. Allowing hives to come from infected areas - even operations - does not make any sense. And testing them when they are already here makes even less sense. Would you bring in people possibly infected with COVID-19 and then say we will go around and test you over the next few weeks. Until then we are going to spread you out among Islanders and you can “fly around.” We won’t bother confining you until we get around to it.
We would not do it with COVID-19, but think about this: With COVID we may get a vaccine down the road. With small hive beetle once they come in, that’s it, our bees have to deal with them forever. No place has eradicated them once they have established. But this is not people you say, this is just bees. Well, bees do not just make honey for us, they pollinate a large proportion of the plants we and our livestock eat, the plants we enjoy, and wild plants throughout our ecosystems. With our chemical and industrial agriculture bees are already having a very hard time. The last thing they need is another exotic pest.
The last issue of The Island Farmer has Bloyce Thompson in front of a new agriculture sign: “Our goal is a progressive, dynamic agriculture industry that is financially sound and environmentally responsible”.
Bringing in an exotic pest of our pollinators is not environmentally responsible Mr Thompson.
Stan Sandler,
Iris beekeeper
