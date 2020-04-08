As the old saying goes necessity is the mother of invention.
It can be directly related to the fact that the province is opening a Psychiatric Urgent Care Clinic at Hillsborough Hospital.
Many, many mental health advocates and people struggling with their illnesses are no doubt very pleased with the decision.
They have been asking for help for years. And the promise of having a completely separate mental health hospital complex has always been promised, but tied to the building of a new Hillsborough Hospital, a project which will be three to five years in the making.
Within weeks this clinic was put together.
Its existence is a safety measure. It will help keep those seeking mental health emergency care away from the medical emergency room where coming in contact with COVID-19 is a possibility.
But it shouldn’t take a pandemic for officials to see that people with mental health emergencies need a different kind of care than they have had at hospital emergency rooms.
Don’t get me wrong, I applaud the move. The more measures put in place to help keep people safe and stop the spread of COVID-19 the better.
What I am saying is, if getting a Psychiatric Urgent Care Clinic up and running can happen within weeks, it should have been done a long time ago.
These are extraordinary times and every day the situation is changing.
When this health emergency is over let’s hope the clinic stays put.
Charlotte MacAulay
